Adam Schefter Reveals How 49ers Almost Passed on George Kittle, But Draft-Day Twist Changed Everything

Essentials Inside The Story The San Francisco 49ers once missed their top draft target

What looked like a setback turned into a defining moment for them

With another crucial pick ahead, will history repeat itself?

Back in 2017, as the San Francisco 49ers headed into the NFL Draft, they were in desperate need of a fresh start at tight end. Their starter at that time, Vance McDonald, was struggling with constant injuries and a frustrating habit of dropping passes. Hence, the team’s leadership was looking for someone fast enough to be a weapon in the passing game but also tough enough to help out with blocking. After scouting the field, many experts, including Adam Schefter, pointed them toward a standout prospect from South Alabama, who seemed like the perfect fit for their new offensive vision.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That player was Gerald Everett. Scouts were blown away by his ability to rack up yards after the catch and turn simple plays into defensive nightmares. His stats back home were impressive, too, as he hauled in 90 passes for 1,292 yards and 12 touchdowns across just 24 games. However, the 49ers weren’t the only ones watching him closely. NFL insider Adam Schefter looked back on this high-stakes draft drama during an episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast on April 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

He shared, “I remember speaking specifically to the San Francisco 49ers, who said to me, get ready for the second round. We love this tight end named Gerald Everett. I had a subsequent conversation with the Los Angeles Rams, who said, get ready. We love this tight end named Gerald Everett. Now, I would never say to the Rams, oh boy, the 49ers told me they love Gerald Everett. And I wouldn’t say to the 49ers that the Rams told me they love Gerald Everett.”

However, the Los Angeles Rams ended up striking first. They traded up to the 44th overall pick in the second round specifically to grab Everett for coach Sean McVay’s new system. Rams national scout Ted Monago had been tracking Everett for a year and saw something special in his personality, noting:

ADVERTISEMENT

Where Do the 49ers Still Lack Elite Talent? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick. Pick your positions. Get Tony’s top 5: QB RB FB WR TE C CB DE DT G ILB OLB P PK S T View Tony’s Picks

“What I saw out of it was a guy who was persevering — that’s how I looked at it. I looked at it as someone who has some grit about themselves, who wants to prove he can play at a higher level.”

Losing out on Everett forced the 49ers to wait, and they didn’t look at a tight end again until the fifth round. With the 146th pick, they finally took a chance on George Kittle out of Iowa. He was the ninth tight end selected in that draft, but as history shows, missing out on their first choice turned out to be a massive stroke of luck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Jan 5, 2025 Glendale, Arizona, USA San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle 85 looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Glendale State Farm Stadium Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxKartozianx 20250105_hlf_ak4_271

Kittle didn’t just play; he became a star player. He evolved into an elite blocker, a reliable pass catcher, and the emotional heartbeat of the San Francisco 49ers. For nearly a decade, he has been widely considered one of the top five tight ends in the league, consistently shattering franchise records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until 2025, he accumulated 8,008 career receiving yards and 52 touchdowns on 595 receptions. But things haven’t always been great for the player. Kittle saw a dip in his graph during the 2025 season.

After signing a new contract extension, George Kittle dealt with an injury right in Week 1. Even though he wasn’t completely healthy, he still managed to play 11 games and put up solid numbers, grabbing 57 catches and scoring seven touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was obvious how much the team missed him when he was out, particularly because their run game just wasn’t the same without his blocking. But the worst part happened during the playoffs against the Eagles. Kittle tore his Achilles, which was just a total gut punch.

Losing him was a significant reason why the team ultimately lost that game and saw their season come to an end. But that hasn’t stopped the team from putting their faith in Kittle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49ers still take pride in their decision to draft Kittle back then and hope to make an impactful decision this year, too. The team hopes to bring in a player who can strengthen the roster and help the team turn things around in the upcoming 2026 season, while still reflecting on a missed draft opportunity from the past.

There’s still a chance in the draft for the past to repeat

The John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan era is officially hitting the ten-year mark. While two Super Bowl trips are impressive, the 49ers are hungry for more. This duo has turned San Francisco into a strong competitor, but to stay on top in 2026, they must bring in the best of picks from the upcoming draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the 27th overall pick, the Niners have a golden opportunity. They usually make their money finding late-round steals, but this year, they’re in a prime spot to grab a high-impact starter who can contribute immediately. However, the draft is never a straight line. As Adam Schefter pointed out, even the best-laid plans often go sideways:

“Sometimes you hear about teams wanting these players, targeting these players, going after these players, and not getting these players, and having to turn to an alternative like somebody like George Kittle. It has happened in every draft. It’ll happen in this draft,” he said in his podcast.

There’s one great prospect that the 49ers can land. The buzz in the scouting world is all about Kadyn Proctor, the massive offensive tackle out of Alabama. At 6-foot-7 and 350-plus pounds, he looks like a nice candidate to replace Trent Williams in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea is to bring Proctor in, perhaps let him train at guard, and eventually move him to the edge to be the long-term anchor of the line. For San Francisco, this isn’t just about depth; it’s about survival. Protecting the quarterback is the only way to keep their championship hopes alive.

Whether they land their “Plan A” in Proctor or have to pivot to a backup option, the front office knows they can’t afford to miss if they want to finally secure that elusive third Super Bowl ring under this regime.