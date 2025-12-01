Brock Purdy Clears Air on Confrontation With Myles Garrett After Browns Players Call Out Jauan Jennings Incident

Essentials Inside The Story Purdy diffuses tense mid-game moment with Myles Garrett

On a day defined by intense pressure from Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense, the most talked-about moment between Garrett and 49ers QB Brock Purdy wasn’t a sack, but a surprising on-field exchange that required post-game clarification. During the post-game press conference, Purdy cleared the air about the confrontation with Myles Garrett.

“We had a keeper/bootleg, and he was right there. I was like, ‘Oh man,’ so I threw the ball away. He’s like, ‘Come on, bro,’ and smiled at me,” Purdy said, as per 95.7 The Game on X. “I was like, ‘I’m sorry, bro.’ It’s nothing but love and respect; he’s really cool.”

The Browns‘ defense harassed Purdy on a massive 58% of his throws, which is their highest pressure rate in three seasons, as per ESPN reporter Nick Wagoner. However, they only managed to get to him for one sack (the most he’s been sacked in a game this season), a single takedown by Garrett, which was his league-leading 19th sack of the season. Garrett himself admitted the quarterback’s prowess later.

“There seemed to be a lot of opps with how close it was, but [Purdy] likes getting out on time or he sees me,” Garrett said after the game. “Credit to him, he avoided the rush well.”

Throughout the game, Purdy ensured Myles Garrett never got another chance to sack him. He then sealed the impressive 49ers victory by throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings. Even though Brock Purdy didn’t rack up big passing yards (168 yards on 16 completions), his performance was nearly flawless. He successfully navigated a strong defense and challenging weather conditions without making any mistakes.

Right afterward, the cheerful quarterback gave Garrett a friendly fist-bump, showing respect to the frustrated defensive star. But not everyone on the field shared that same sportsmanship. While Purdy and Garrett exchanged a clean moment, tensions elsewhere were boiling over, and Jauan Jennings was right at the center of it.

Browns defenders criticize 49ers WR Jauan Jennings for crossing the line

The Browns’ loss to the 49ers was overshadowed by a feud with San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who got into a heated argument with several Cleveland defenders. During a break in the game, Browns players, including Myles Garrett, started arguing with Jennings. Garrett eventually had to step in near the referee to help separate the teams.

Browns players felt Jennings said things that were extremely disrespectful and went too far. Reportedly, the trash-talking included players’ wives and families.

“I see why [Jennings] got punched in the nuts,” Browns lineman Shelby Harris said after the game, a 26-8 win for the 49ers. “He says some things that you should not say to another man ever. But I don’t respect it because you say that, then run behind your O-line. That’s some real soft s—, and I want that known.”

The incident with Jennings didn’t seem to be a one-time occurrence. In fact, Harris’s comments referred to another altercation Jennings had had.

A week before the Browns game, Jennings and Moehrig got into a fight at the end of the 49ers’ game against the Panthers. Moehrig first delivered a low blow (a punch to the groin area) to Jennings during a play. After the game ended, Jennings retaliated by hitting Moehrig in the face.

The sideline tension with Jennings now fades into a larger question of how both teams respond from here, as the 49ers move toward a comparatively manageable matchup against an underperforming Saints team. That game should reinforce their playoff position, which already sits near a ninety-two percent probability.

The Browns follow a different path, heading into a must-win meeting with the struggling Titans before the 49ers face them. Cleveland will hope Tennessee’s poor form offers some relief, since their own postseason chances remain close to one percent.