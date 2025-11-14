Brock Purdy Shares Surgery Decision After Kyle Shanahan Announced Injury Update

For the San Francisco 49ers, the path back to stability runs through Brock Purdy’s availability. And the struggling 49ers offense just received the news it was desperate for, as it came directly from the quarterback himself.

While talking to the media, the quarterback confirmed that surgery on his right toe was never really an option. Although it was painful, the injury didn’t include the structural damage that full turf toe tears usually have; rather, this was a milder variation, one that needed some rest and rehabilitation and not an invasive procedure.

“I had a turf toe variation if that’s what you want to call it. But from multiple sources and doctors and everything, they looked at it and they said there’s no need for surgery,” he said.

Purdy’s update brings some much-needed hope, especially with the 49ers dealing with injuries, shaky play, and a run game that’s slipped. And with him saying he’s good to go, it finally ends the worry about how serious that toe injury really was, giving San Francisco a clearer picture at quarterback heading into Week 11.

The quarterback first suffered the injury in the season opener game and was out for two games. Then he made a return in Week 4; however, he re-aggravated the injury in that game. Purdy’s history against Arizona might be the biggest reason his return matters so much. He’s been lights-out against the Cardinals, posting a 120.4 passer rating in four starts, the best mark of any player who’s faced them at least three times.

This adds significance to their Week 11 meeting with Arizona. The Cardinals have quietly had the better of San Francisco at State Farm Stadium, going 7-4 in their last 11 home meetings. While San Francisco hasn’t dropped back-to-back games this season, a good sign for anyone predicting another win, there are still a few troubling trends that can’t be ignored.

The 49ers have gone 290 straight carries without a 20-yard run, their rushing production is their worst through 10 games since 2007, and their minus-8 turnover margin is the NFL’s second worst.

However, this can improve if Purdy takes the center stage. Even NFL analyst Mark Schlereth believes that.

”If Brock Purdy is healthy and there is no further risk of injury, I would go back to Brock because he gives that element of athleticism and escapability. Your more dynamic offense is currently constructed with the players that you have if you go back to Brock Purdy. Things that you have to contend with as a defense that Mac Jones doesn’t have.”

Shanahan’s system centers on motion, play-action, and improvisation. This allows Purdy to move outside the pocket and extend plays. Mac Jones is an accurate and disciplined quarterback, but he doesn’t bring that dynamic layer.

And looking at the current scenario, this might happen.

Kyle Shanahan announces injury update

Head coach Kyle Shanahan finally gave an update that the 49ers fans were expecting. He mentioned that even though backup Mac Jones was performing well in leading the team to a 5-3 record as a starter, there was no real debate about QB1 when Purdy returns.

“It’s not a hard decision,” Shanahan said. “It’s just more about Brock’s health. It’s been awesome how Mac’s played.”

Shanahan made this announcement during the taping of 49ers Game Plan and said Purdy’s health was the only factor in delaying the decision to reinstate him as QB1. But for now, Brock Purdy will return to the starting quarterback role in Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I feel really good, healthy, excited to be back and ready to lead the guys,” Purdy echoed confidently.

This will mark his first game back after missing eight total contests, including six consecutive weeks, because of the toe injury.

Purdy, who signed a five-year, $265 million extension earlier this year, has called his time away from football “frustrating.” Yet he also said he feels better now than at any point since the initial injury.