“Don’t Do It”: George Kittle Has Clear Advice for Travis Kelce Ahead of Wedding With Taylor Swift

George Kittle and his wife, Claire Kittle, know a thing or two about one of the biggest days in a couple’s life, as the San Francisco 49ers tight end married Claire back in 2019. Now, with one of his close friends and Tight End University co-founder, Travis Kelce, preparing to join that list, Kittle has shared a few words of advice for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

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“I tell all of my friends, guys who are getting married that the best thing you can do on your wedding day is make sure that your wife has the best day of her life because she’ll remember it forever, and if you go bail and hang out with the boys for an hour and a half, she’ll remember that,” said Kittle. “And it’s not worth it. You can hang out with them next week on the golf course. I did not do that. That’s why I tell everybody don’t do it.”

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Kelce is reportedly all set to tie the knot with Taylor Swift this weekend, potentially marking an end to all the wedding rumors circulating since their engagement. The couple first started dating back in 2023, got engaged in August 2025, and will make things official this year.

While Kelce and Swift tried to keep the wedding details, including the location, under wraps, the media members have managed to figure out that Madison Square Garden is the venue for the couple’s nuptials. The wedding celebrations, meanwhile, are reported to be organized from July 3 through July 6, with numerous Hollywood celebrities from Swift’s side and the NFL stars from Kelce’s side expected to be in attendance.

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George Kittle and his wife, meanwhile, happen to be one of the first guests to arrive in New York City. The couple was spotted at the Nashville Airport earlier on Wednesday, per TMZ. TMZ also reported that Kittle carried a blue suit to attend his friend’s wedding.

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Later, the tight end himself confirmed that Kelce and Swift had invited him and his wife to the wedding. At the same time, however, considering they’re unaware of the wedding details, the only thing that Kittle reportedly knows about the celebrations is his blue suit. Apart from Kittle, the Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid are also expected to attend the wedding.

As for Swift’s side, guests including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley, and Mariska Hargitay are reportedly confirmed. That said, nearly a year after announcing their engagement, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are now set to become husband and wife.