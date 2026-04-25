George Kittle Has a New Admirer as Patriots Rookie TE Says He Modeled His Entire Game After Him

Eli Raridon was a four-star recruit out of Valley High School in Des Moines and received offers from programs like Iowa and Michigan. Eventually, the New England Patriots’ new tight end chose Notre Dame. Across his four-year collegiate career, however, Raridon consistently looked up to a tight end who ironically spent his college years at Iowa: George Kittle.

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“I’ve looked up to George Kittle a lot… Love the way he blocks, love his mentality while playing the game. Obviously, he makes great plays in the passing game as well. He’s somebody whom I try to embody my game after,” Raridon said after the Patriots picked him in the third round of the 2026 NFL draft and No. 95.

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Whether Raridon goes on to build a career similar to Kittle is something that will play out over time. What stands out right now are the similarities in their profiles. In his 2026 scouting report, Raridon’s biggest strength is his in-line blocking ability, described as dominant at the point of attack and effective in sustaining drives with leverage.

Kittle, meanwhile, is widely viewed as one of the most complete tight ends in the league. Following his 2024 season with the San Francisco 49ers, he posted a 70.8 run-blocking grade, marking his fourth straight season at or above that level.

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When it comes to the passing game, though, the gap is noticeable. Like Kittle, Raridon redshirted his freshman year and had limited roles during his sophomore and junior seasons before seeing a larger opportunity as a senior in 2025.

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He finished that season with 32 receptions for 482 yards and no touchdowns. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but his 15.1 yards per catch and 282 deep yards, which led all tight ends in the country, did catch the attention of scouts.

Kittle, on the other hand, has built one of the most productive resumes at the position. Across nine seasons with the 49ers, he has recorded 595 receptions for 8,008 yards and 52 touchdowns, including four 1,000-yard seasons.

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So while it’s clear that Raridon has modeled parts of his game after Kittle, the real question is whether the 22-year-old can translate those traits into a comparable NFL career.

Eli Raridon explains his explosiveness and versatility

The need for a tight end was clear for the Patriots heading into the draft, and so was their interest in Eli Raridon. New England met him at two all-star showcases and later brought him in for a pre-draft visit. Once the Patriots selected him at No. 95, Raridon didn’t hesitate to explain why the fit makes sense.

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“I feel like a good way to describe me is I’m versatile,” he said. “I can do both things in the passing and blocking game. I can make explosive plays with the ball in my hands and also dominate defenders in the run game as well.”

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His 2025 production and scouting profile support that confidence. The one concern, though, is durability. The 6-foot-245-pound tight end brings speed, but he also has an injury history, including two torn ACLs. Still, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf has indicated those concerns aren’t viewed as a major issue internally.

“Yeah, Jim Whalen (VP Sports Medicine) and Dr. Martin (Head Team Physician) and Mike Baum (Associate Head Athletic Trainer) and the whole crew signed off on it,” Wolf said. “And no real concerns. … They were able to examine him, not only at the combine, but also here.”

From here, the focus shifts to whether Raridon can translate that versatility to the NFL level, much like George Kittle.