“I’m Gonna Be a Commander Soon”: Brandon Aiyuk Drops Bizarre Update as 49ers Look to Recoup $18.4M

It’s been a while since San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk began sharing social media posts expressing his desire to play for the Washington Commanders in the 2026 season. This week, the wide receiver doubled down on that excitement and seemingly hinted at when he expects to join the Commanders.

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“MOOD CUZ IM GONE BE A COMMANDER SOON,” Aiyuk wrote in a social media clip, in which the receiver was dancing away to celebrate his belief of playing for the Commanders this year.

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The Commanders, however, are yet to release an official statement on Brandon Aiyuk’s situation. Earlier this offseason, Washington reportedly had an interest in signing Aiyuk. In fact, The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala recently reported that the Commanders reached the extent that they “would consider a one-year, highly incentivized deal” once the 49ers release him.

The reasons, meanwhile, were many. For starters, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels was Aiyuk’s teammate in college. And the Commanders’ general manager, Adam Peters, was in the 49ers’ front office when they drafted Aiyuk in the 2020 NFL draft. But that was before Aiyuk started posting on social media. Now, the situation is different. Per reports, while the Commanders are still interested in him, there’s a big “if.”

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“If the 49ers do release Aiyuk before the start of training camp, the Commanders could still consider him. But they’d have to feel incredibly confident that he’s fit, physically and emotionally, to not just sign, but be committed to what they’re trying to build. That’s a big ‘if’ given his recent history and the fallout with the 49ers,” Jhabvala wrote.

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So, that’s where things stand for Aiyuk amid his interest in signing with the Commanders. In his multiple social media posts, Aiyuk has hyped up the Commanders amid his fallout with the 49ers. On Father’s Day, he chanted, “Go Commanders!” before clearing his stance on playing for Washington.

“Tell them boys cut me today and I’ll sign with the Commanders tomorrow,” he said in another post.

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Meanwhile, his recent social media post came just days after he stated that he doesn’t care about how much he will need to give up to the 49ers to join the Commanders. But the receiver probably didn’t know the actual amount the 49ers would take away from him.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension in 2024. Since then, the receiver has criticized the 49ers and called them “stupid” for paying him $50 million in 12 months. The 49ers, meanwhile, have voided the rest of his guaranteed money. However, according to NBC Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, if the 49ers released him, they would be able to get back between $13.8 million and $18.4 million from Aiyuk.

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For now, Aiyuk’s future ahead of the 2026 season is unclear. Whether he’d play for the Commanders and whether he’ll play at all remains to be seen.