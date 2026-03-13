Mike Evans Explains Why 49ers Won Him Over Despite Bills’ Interest After Bold Brock Purdy Claim

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Evans made an emotional decision to move on

The veteran receiver revealed that his choice came down to the San Francisco 49ers

Evans believes he could be the missing piece in San Francisco’s championship chase

Walking away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was never going to be simple for Mike Evans. After all, he spent 12 seasons there, building deep bonds with the team, the city, and the community that embraced him and his family. So the choice to move on carried real emotion. Still, once Evans decided it was time for a new chapter, the next step came together surprisingly fast. He began exploring possible destinations before free agency opened, and on Monday, things clicked.

In his first press conference with the San Francisco 49ers, Mike Evans shared that his choice in free agency came down to the Niners and the Buffalo Bills. Evans explained that he wanted to play for a winning team with a great quarterback. Later, after a video call with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch from Santa Clara, the veteran receiver quickly landed on his decision, ready to start the next phase of his career.

“I did my research on a lot of teams that I was looking at. I was looking at contenders, guys with good quarterbacks, obviously. So I was looking at here, Buffalo Bills, teams that needed a No. 1 wide receiver,” Evans said via Matt Maiocco on X. “I liked this place. This was my No. 1 spot on my own (research). And then I talked to John and Kyle, and it solidified it for me. I’ve always been a fan of Kyle. He just talked about how he sees me in this offense, and it just made me even happier. It was a no-brainer, really, after I got on the phone with him.”

Evans wants to keep chasing the Hall of Fame and win another Super Bowl. He signed a three-year deal with San Francisco worth $60.4 million. He mentioned that joining the 49ers was the best move for his career because they are always in the hunt for a title.

“I feel like it’s given me a second wind in my career. And that’s why I chose to come here,” Evans explained.

For Mike Evans, the move to the 49ers was about chasing wins with the right people around him. Evans had made it clear he wanted to join a contender led by a strong quarterback, and that speaks volumes about how he views Brock Purdy. In San Francisco, he stepped into a locker room filled with proven talent, especially on offense.

Names like George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are already part of that tight-knit core. In fact, Evans admitted Kittle played a huge role in bringing him aboard. He even joked that the star tight end was the “biggest salesman,” praising both the player and the teammate he is. Evans also spoke highly of Purdy, calling him a “true professional” and a “really underrated player.” He said he hopes to help Purdy reach his ultimate goal – winning a Super Bowl.

On top of that, the chance to play in the offense run by head coach Kyle Shanahan was another major draw. Evans has long admired Shanahan’s play-calling, especially the way his system creates space and opportunities for receivers. Now, he’ll finally get to experience it firsthand.

Before choosing the 49ers, Evans played his first 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he built a legendary career. Leaving Tampa wasn’t easy. Evans and his family had lived there for over a decade, and he admitted the decision was “always going to be hard.” However, he wanted a new challenge. He looked at every top team that needed a lead receiver, and while the Bills were an option, he kept coming back to San Francisco, due to their quarterback, head coach, and the ability to go 12-5 and win a playoff game despite a litany of injuries.

Evans now knows he has found his new home, calling the decision to join the 49ers a “no-brainer.”

How will Mike Evans be helpful for Brock Purdy and his team?

The San Francisco 49ers have made a massive move for the 2026 NFL season by signing star wide receiver Mike Evans. This addition gives quarterback Brock Purdy a veteran weapon with a legendary track record.

“I feel like they were one piece away, and I’m that piece.” Evans said.

Evans is famous for his incredible consistency, having recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in almost every season of his career. His size and ability to catch high passes make him the perfect target for Purdy, especially in tight spots near the end zone.

For Brock Purdy, having a receiver like Evans changes the entire offense. In previous seasons, Purdy relied heavily on short, quick passes to playmakers. While that worked well, Evans adds a deep-threat option that defenses must respect.

At 6-foot-5, Evans can outjump smaller defenders, giving Purdy the confidence to throw the ball up even when his receiver is covered. This takes a lot of pressure off the rest of the team and opens up more space for other players to get open. He is a master of snagging red-zone fades and one of the most reliable targets in must-have situations.

The timing of this move is perfect for the 49ers’ championship hopes. The team has been close to winning a Super Bowl several times, and many experts believe a physical, veteran receiver was the missing piece. Evans brings a championship pedigree from his time in Tampa Bay, which will help lead the younger players in the locker room.