NFL Fans Clown on Brandon Aiyuk After 49ers Star Appeals to Be Reinstated After Ditching Franchise

Earlier this offseason, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk promised that he wouldn’t return to the San Francisco 49ers‘ building this season. And even if he returns, that would be on October 19, 2026, when the Niners will host the Washington Commanders, the receiver’s preferred destination to play in the 2026 season. San Fran hosted Washington and defeated them 23-17. Aiyuk, however, wasn’t signed by the Commanders.

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Now, it seems like Aiyuk is ready for the homecoming, not as an opponent, but as a part of the team. The writing was on the wall when the calendar flipped to November. Aiyuk reportedly hired Drew Rosenhaus to represent him. And now, the receiver’s agent has told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Aiyuk has turned in paperwork to be reinstated by the 49ers.

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“Brandon is healthy and ready to get back on the field,” said Rosenhaus.

Aiyuk’s decision came almost a year after the 49ers placed him on the reserve/left squad list on December 13, 2025. To return to the 49ers, Aiyuk was supposed to apply for reinstatement. But amid his fallout with the franchise, the receiver had no intention of doing so.

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“I will not be reinstated with them or ever doing any kind of business with them,” a frustrated Aiyuk said in a social media post in July. “I’m locked in and focused on my opportunity to return to the field this season.”

That opportunity, however, didn’t come, as Aiyuk now expects to return to the same building he said he had no plans to show up to. Certainly, the receiver’s decision drew significant criticism, as NFL fans took a dig at Brandon Aiyuk for his interest in playing for the 49ers again after criticising the team for months.

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“Bro submitted a permission slip to show up to his own job.🤡,” one person wrote, while another pointed out, “I’m sorry. I truly forgot he played for the 49ers because of how good they have been without him.”

The criticism followed, as another person talked about a trade scenario, “Correction, “Brandon is healthy and ready to be traded,” while another echoed the sentiment, “And then trade hm for a 7th rounder in 2050 draft? Or release him, right?”

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Aiyuk’s decision comes at a time when the 49ers need receiver help following Mike Evans’ injury. As Aiyuk’s appeal for reinstatement gained traction, 49ers reporter Grant Cohn said he would like to see both sides work things out, especially with San Francisco in contention for the Super Bowl.

“I would [like to see Aiyuk back on the 49ers],” Cohn said. “I don’t think he’s a bad person. I think he did some stupid stuff, and I think the Niners pushed him to the edge. I feel like both people could really redeem themselves.

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“Wouldn’t it be a great story if they worked it out after all this, he came back, played well, and was a big figure on this team down the stretch? It would be huge. Iggy, imagine this: They go to the Super Bowl. It’s Super Bowl week, he’s on the team, and he’s helped bring them to the Super Bowl. He would be a media story.”

Brandon Aiyuk’s fallout with the 49ers dates back to the 2024 offseason, when the receiver was seeking a contract extension. Aiyuk wanted a contract that reflected his importance to the offense. San Fran, meanwhile, was attempting to reach an agreement on their terms. Things escalated when Aiyuk requested a trade. But the 49ers eventually signed him to a $120 million deal.

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But the deal turned out to be a total bust, as Aiyuk suffered a significant knee injury, ruling him out for the rest of the 2024 season. The expectation was that Aiyuk would rehabilitate the injury and eventually return to the 49ers during the 2025 season. But the return never happened.

Aiyuk remained on the physically unable to perform list throughout the 2025 season as he recovered from the knee injury. While the 49ers remained optimistic that he would return at some point during the season, things went downhill after Aiyuk reportedly stopped reporting to the team facility and failed to participate in meetings and other team activities.

That prompted the 49ers to void $27 million in guaranteed money for the 2026 season, and by December 2025, he was placed on reserve/left squad list. In January this year, general manager John Lynch effectively closed the door on Aiyuk. However, the receiver then launched a public attack on the 49ers.

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He had already fired his previous manager. And after months of relative silence, Aiyuk began publicly expressing his frustration with the 49ers. He called the organization “stupid” on social media and noted that the organization was upset about the amount of money he had received in his contract.

“They made because they stupid,” he said.

Subsequently, Aiyuk identified the Commanders as his preferred destination. He also made it clear that he wanted the 49ers to release him rather than continue holding his contractual rights. However, Washington had yet to indicate whether it would pursue Aiyuk if he became available.

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His subsequent social media posts also took aim at head coach Kyle Shanahan, criticizing his temper, as well as former agent Ryan Williams and general manager John Lynch. Aiyuk suggested that Williams played a significant role in the deterioration of his relationship with San Francisco.

For now, the 49ers are certainly in need of a receiver considering Mike Evans’ injury. Whether they would consider bringing Brandon Aiyuk back remains to be seen.