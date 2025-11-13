NFL Legend Highlights Mac Jones’ Disadvantages as Kyle Shanahan Receives Positive Brock Purdy Update

The quarterback discussion just got a whole lot interesting in the San Francisco 49ers. While the 49ers continue juggling between Mac Jones and Brock Purdy, an NFL legend has stepped in to outline what separates the two and why one may hold the key to unlocking Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Former Super Bowl winner and NFL analyst Mark Schlereth broke down the quarterback situation for the 49ers recently, making an astute comparison that better explains the different skill sets of Mac Jones and Brock Purdy. Schlereth said,

”If Brock Purdy is healthy and there is no further risk of injury, I would go back to Brock because he gives that element of athleticism and escapability. Your more dynamic offense is currently constructed with the players that you have if you go back to Brock Purdy. Things that you have to contend with as a defense that Mac Jones doesn’t have.”

Shanahan’s system centers on motion, play-action, and improvisation. This allows Purdy to move outside the pocket and extend plays, and it fits with the core of the offense. Mac Jones is an accurate and disciplined quarterback, but he doesn’t bring that dynamic layer.

Shanahan’s offensive strategy was easy to pick up on for many NFL analysts. They understand that his offensive plays rely heavily on QBs who have the ability to move around the field and extend plays. This was the case with Purdy in the last season when he led the Niners to the NFC Championship game.

On the other hand, Jones’ relatively stationary game limits those options when the pocket closes down, something that happens fairly often considering San Francisco’s aggressive blocking schemes and horizontal stretches on defense.

Schlereth went as far as to say Purdy’s athleticism opens the door to more play calls, RPOs, and bootlegs included, because defenses must account for multiple threats. You can run a more diverse playbook when your quarterback can move. It’s not just about arm talent; it’s about creating chaos for the defense.

However, Schlereth did concede merit to Jones’s efficiency. He recently completed 33 of 39 passes for 300 yards, a performance indicative of his precision and rhythm passing ability.

But at the root was a message that reverberated around the league: health and adaptability are the bedrock on which all success is built.

Kyle Shanahan update on Brock Purdy

As for head coach Kyle Shanahan, optimism seems on the increase regarding Brock Purdy’s recovery. The head coach sounded hopeful regarding his quarterback’s progress while speaking to reporters this week via 95.7 The Game.

“If he takes a big step forward this week, like he did last week, then he should have a good chance to play on Sunday,” Shanahan said.

The update suggests that Purdy, working his way back from an upper-body setback, might be closer to a full return. Shanahan also made it clear that any potential decision between Purdy and Jones isn’t a hard one when both are healthy.

The coaching staff of the 49ers has, as of now, maintained that any decision pertaining to the quarterback will solely be about health and performance.

Jones is an excellent insurance policy that can still play in situational matchups with his accuracy. For the 49ers, that formula might just mean leaning back into Brock Purdy’s mobility and improvisational magic, exactly the edge San Francisco needs to keep its Super Bowl aspirations alive. Can Purdy lead his team the the Super Bowl this season?