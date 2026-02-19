Richard Sherman Takes a Shot at Brandon Aiyuk Amid 49ers WR’s Trade Rumors

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 07: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk 11 before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA professional football game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on January 7, 2024 at Levs Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 07 Rams at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240107056

The San Francisco 49ers are at a major turning point as the 2026 season approaches. After a year of quiet tension and a star player becoming a “ghost” at the facility, the team is finally ready to move on. While one door closes on a former top receiver, a familiar face is looking to come home. Kendrick Bourne recently told Richard Sherman that he is “trying to make it happen” with Coach Kyle Shanahan. While Bourne shared his hopes for players to leave their teams on good terms, the mood shifted when Richard Sherman took a playful jab at the ongoing drama involving 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk.

“Don’t speed past the facility,” quipped Sherman, reflecting on Aiyuk’s rocky year, during a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast. This was a direct reference to videos Aiyuk had posted of himself speeding through the South Bay while the team was preparing for a deep playoff run.

The comment highlighted the growing disconnect between the team and the receiver, whose relationship has deteriorated significantly over the last year. This fallout comes just over a year after Aiyuk signed a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension—a deal the 49ers finalized only after a desperate, month-long negotiation that saw Aiyuk skip training camp. Looking back, many within the organization now regret not trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers when they had the chance.

Although Aiyuk was once considered the team’s best deep threat and a vital blocker for the run game, his production dipped before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 of 2024.

The situation reached a breaking point during the 2025 season. While Aiyuk was expected to rehab and rejoin the team, he reportedly became a “ghost” at the facility. He missed meetings and eventually cut off communication with the team. This behavior led the 49ers to take the rare step of voiding $27 million of his future guaranteed money, a move Aiyuk surprisingly chose not to contest.

General Manager John Lynch confirmed the reality of the situation, stating,

“It’s safe to say that he’s played his last snap with the Niners.”

This statement might hint at the possibility of an upcoming trade. There has been plenty of talk about where Brandon Aiyuk might end up, but the list of potential teams is starting to look thin. With Mike Tomlin retired, the Steelers are no longer an option as Aiyuk was reportedly very interested in playing for the coach.

The next on the list as a possible destination is the Washington Commanders. But that situation actually makes things harder for San Francisco. If Washington believes they are his top choice and that he wouldn’t agree to play anywhere else, they have no reason to offer the 49ers a high trade price. Instead, the Commanders can simply wait.

This forces the 49ers into a difficult position where they either have to deal with a player holdout during the season or eventually release him. If he is released, Washington could then sign him for free without losing any valuable draft picks or players in a trade.

Ultimately, a trade seems unlikely unless Aiyuk makes it clear that he is willing to play for other teams. Unless his agents can convince the rest of the league that he is open to a variety of destinations, San Francisco may find themselves backed into a corner with no good moves left to make.

Focusing on the brighter side as the 2026 offseason approaches, the 49ers are ready for a fresh start. By moving on from the drama and cap space tied to Brandon Aiyuk, the team can now focus on reliable veterans like Kendrick Bourne and rising stars like Ricky Pearsall. The timing couldn’t be better: the team is looking for stability, and Bourne himself has made it clear he’s eager to return to the place he calls “home.”

Kendrick Bourne expresses his desire to join the 49ers, as the team has some questions at the wide receiver position

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the 2026 offseason with significant questions at the wide receiver position. While young standout Ricky Pearsall is the only player guaranteed to return to the roster, key contributors Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne are both entering free agency. The situation has created a sense of urgency for the front office, especially since Bourne has already expressed a strong desire to stay with the team.

Bourne’s interest in a reunion isn’t just a rumor; he confirmed it himself in a recent post shared by OurSF49ers on X. Reflecting on his future and his relationship with the coaching staff, Bourne stated:

“I’m trying to come back. I talk to Kyle—you know Kyle—got a good relationship with him. We had a good exit meeting, man. So, you know, I’m trying to make it happen, man. That’s always the goal. San Francisco is home,” he said in the podcast.

Kendrick Bourne’s career has come full circle. He first joined the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted player for San Francisco. After playing for the New England Patriots for four years, he returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract in September 2025.

Even though he is a veteran now, he showed he can still play at a high level. Last season, he caught 37 passes for 551 yards. His best moments came in October, when he gained 142 yards in two games in a row, proving he can still be a star when the team needs him.

Staying healthy was a big goal for Bourne in 2025. He spent the previous two years recovering from a major knee injury (a torn ACL) that kept him off the field. Despite a small foot injury during practice last summer, he was tough enough to play in every single game of the regular season.

Now, as he gets ready for his 10th season in the league, Bourne is a great fit for the 49ers. He is a leader who already knows Coach Kyle Shanahan’s plays by heart, which would help bring some much-needed stability to the team’s group of wide receivers.