Ricky Pearsall Shares Brandon Aiyuk Mental Health Update After 49ers Voided WR’s Guaranteed Money

Just a year back, the San Francisco 49ers locked wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on a four-year, $120 million contract. Now, with over three years of his contract still remaining, the Niners have stunningly ended Aiyuk’s contract. While Aiyuk is calm about his void, Ricky Pearsall, who has known him since their ASU days, checked in with words of encouragement for the still-rehabbing wide receiver.

Pearsall believes Aiyuk is handling the setback as well as anyone could.

“I think he’s doing fine,” Pearsall said about Aiyuk. “You know what I mean? It’s hard because he’s a quiet guy, he’s to himself, but as much as I can reach out to him and show love his way because he’s done that throughout my journey. So, I’m just trying to pay my dues back to him and I think he’s doing good.”

Pearsall said they rarely discuss contractual matters or team politics despite how close of friends they are. Instead, Pearsall tries to give Aiyuk space.

“I try not to stick my nose in other people’s business like that,” the Niners’ receiver added. “I got all the love in the world for B.A. Me and B.A. go way back to ASU days, 2019, so how I feel about him, specifically, it’ll never change for him.”

Pearsall added about how much Aiyuk has impacted his career: The veteran taught him route running at an NFL level early in his career. Even now, he said, he studies Aiyuk’s technique via film sessions with receivers coach Leonard Hankerson.

“He was the first receiver, I’d say, that showed me the routes of what an NFL receiver looks like,” Pearsall said.

Pearsall admitted that the ability to lean on one another has been huge, especially when he was shot in the chest last year. Now, after the Niners have voided his contract, what’s next for Brandon Aiyuk?

49ers’ latest move for Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t been back with the 49ers since his serious knee injury in October 2024, and his continued absence, combined with some recent developments on the contract front, has heightened questions about his future.

In fact, it’s reasonable to say he might not take another snap for San Francisco with six contests left on the schedule. A league source said the 49ers took away Aiyuk’s guaranteed money for the 2026 season.

The Athletic reported the move first, which included removing a $24.935 million option bonus that had become guaranteed on April 1. Aiyuk is still in line for a $1.215 million base salary and other bonuses, but all of it is unprotected. Taking those protections away allows the organization to have a clear path out if it decides to move on.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the development and promptly distanced himself from the contractual decisions while simultaneously hoping for a resolution.

“What happened in July, in my opinion, doesn’t have anything to do with the future,” Shanahan said.

”That had to do with circumstances that, to me, were out of a coach’s hand. I would love for BA to be here. We haven’t had that in a little bit, and I still hold out hope that he can get there, but he obviously hasn’t gotten there yet,” he concluded.

With Aiyuk’s recovery ongoing and his contract now wide open, the coming months will decide whether his time with the 49ers is near its end or if there remains a path back into the building.