“I Am Sick and Tired”: Radio Host Goes on Fiery Rant Over 49ers Injury Issues as Christian McCaffrey & Nick Bosa Miss Practice

The San Francisco 49ers suffered a heavy wave of major injuries during the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, it is deja vu for fans as the 49ers enter yet another preseason with a host of injuries. The recurring problem led to Mark Willard’s frustration.

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“Good Lord, are we gonna do this all year?” Willard said on 95.7 The Game. “I am sick and tired of talking about injuries.

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“Many of them haven’t even happened yet. Is this how we’re doing this year with the Warriors and the 49ers? Are we just terrified of uniforms and playing fields? Should we not go? I don’t know what to do about this. I don’t find it fun. I don’t find it entertaining.”

Even with the 2026 regular season still a few weeks from kickoff, the 49ers are already facing a growing injury concern. Players have continued to sit out training camp practices because of minor bumps, bruises, and other small issues. 20 players missed practice at one point in Santa Clara. And the list includes big names like veteran wide receiver Mike Evans and Nick Bosa, who was the latest to join the party.

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Bosa is currently considered questionable after reporting knee and hip soreness. He is participating in practices on a limited basis, working mostly on the side.

Christian McCaffrey could not be spotted on Day 11 of Training Camp, down with what the team has labeled as “tightness.” This is the second practice that he missed. Tight end George Kittle is on PUP, and is also making his way back from an Achilles tendon injury. Wide receiver Christian Kirk was out of the August 11 practice after suffering a calf strain.

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However, assistant head coach Chris Foerster claims the scheduled joint practice with the Tennessee Titans will continue as planned.

“We have injuries. We have dings, bumps and bruises, and guys are missing practices. It has yet to come up in anything I’ve heard. It doesn’t mean it hasn’t been discussed, but you have two players deep at every position, and you can practice.”

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According to Over The Cap, the team lost more than $95 million in 2025 because players spent time on injured reserve, PUP and NFI lists, and various suspension lists.

While the 49ers’ misfortunes continue in 2026, a tough schedule awaits. San Francisco will have to be ready for the preseason kickoff against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, August 13. What follows next are two exhibition road matchups before they fly to Melbourne for their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10.

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Will the 49ers be a shell of a team when the season opens? We will have to wait and watch.