What Is Colton McKivitz’s Net Worth in 2025? All About the 49ers OT’s Salary, Career Earnings, and More

Contract extensions have been one of the biggest storylines for the 49ers this offseason. And that’s carried right into the regular season as well. They couldn’t lock down a long-term deal with wideout Jauan Jennings, no doubt about it. But they undoubtedly took care of another key piece. This time, it was their right tackle, Colton McKivitz.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 49ers–Seahawks matchup kicked off the final year of McKivitz’s contract, which pretty much signaled one thing: an extension was on the horizon. Sure enough, fast forward to now, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers and their starting right tackle have agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension, with $27 million guaranteed. That locks McKivitz in with San Francisco through the 2028 season. Now, let’s take a look at McKivitz’s net worth and career earnings in 2025 after his new deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much is Colton McKivitz’s career earnings?

A former fifth-rounder, the 29-year-old tackle kicked off his professional football career back in 2020 when the Niners picked him with the 153rd overall pick. Since then, McKivitz has been a foundational building block for the team’s offensive line. The man started the 2025 season opener for the San Francisco team and helped in securing a 17-13 win over the Seahawks.

If you look back at his career earnings, McKivitz kicked things off with a four-year rookie deal worth about $3.62 million. That came with a $329K signing bonus and an average salary just over $900K a year. Fast forward to 2023—after going through waivers, re-signing, and even battling a high ankle sprain—the 29-year-old locked in a two-year, $4.61 million extension that carried him through the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s started every game over the past couple of seasons, solidifying himself as a cornerstone of the Niners’ O-line—the group tasked with clearing lanes for Christian McCaffrey and keeping Brock Purdy upright. The result? The front office noticed and re-signed him on a three-year $45 million deal, after the OT pressured for a deal. Taken all together, and as per Spotrac, Colton McKivitz has an estimated career earnings of $10.27 million so far. As for his net worth in 2025?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How much is the Niners’ OT’s net worth in 2025?

Colton McKivitz has spent his entire NFL career with the 49ers, and now he’s officially locked in through the 2028 season. That means he’ll continue to be a key part of the offensive line, protecting Brock Purdy—who also signed an extension this offseason—for several more years. In terms of earnings, McKivitz has racked up an estimated $9 million over his NFL career so far.

While it’s still unclear if he has any major endorsement deals, one thing is certain: with his new three-year, $45 million contract in hand, he’s positioned to earn a significant chunk of money over the next few seasons. The 49ers have already pulled off a 17-13 win over the Seahawks, and next up, they’ll take on the Saints on September 14.