Why Did 49ers Void Brandon Aiyuk’s Guaranteed Money? Kyle Shanahan Breaks Silence on WR’s Contract Controversy

The San Francisco 49ers‘ move for Brandon Aiyuk took a drastic turn. He hasn’t returned to the team since he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus back in October 2024, and with six games left in the regular season, there is growing belief inside the organization he may not suit up again for the 49ers. Now, new contract revelations have pushed tensions to a breaking point.

A league source said the 49ers wiped out Aiyuk’s guaranteed money for the 2026 season in training camp, determining he had not reached certain thresholds connected to the deal. The Athletic reported the change to his contract first, which eliminated a whopping $24.935 million option bonus that had initially become guaranteed on April 1.

Aiyuk is still scheduled to earn a $1.215 million base salary along with workout and per-game bonuses, though none of that is certain to be paid.

For now, Aiyuk remains rehabbing his knee but has not been cleared for return development, that’s only continued to add friction between both sides. That’s the biggest indicator yet that the wide receiver’s tenure may be reaching its end in San Francisco.

Kyle Shanahan gives an update on WR’s Contract

Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke publicly about the issue for the first time, distancing himself from the financial decision as he acknowledged the complexity regarding Aiyuk’s future. Asked what the voiding of the guarantees meant beyond this season, Shanahan was measured in response.

“What happened in July, in my opinion, doesn’t have anything to do with the future,” Shanahan clarified. “That had to do with circumstances that, to me, were out of a coach’s hand. The best way I can explain it when it comes to business matters and lawyers, and contracts. I would love for him to get healthy and get back to really helping us out and being part of his team.”

The friction predated his knee tear and can be traced back months before he signed a four-year, $120 million extension in 2024, a deal that almost never came to be. An extension came only after a tense standoff in which Aiyuk was almost traded to several teams, including the Browns, Patriots, and Steelers.

When asked further if those guarantees that were voided were tied to behavior or conduct, Shanahan would not elaborate, but he didn’t deny it, either.

“I think you can figure that out for yourself. It takes a lot to get your contract voided.”

Just before the 49ers almost sent him off to Pittsburgh, he and Shanahan appeared to patch things up enough for Aiyuk to sign the offer. But soon after, new signs of discord cropped up.

Cutting ties with Brandon Aiyuk?

The voiding of Aiyuk’s 2026 guarantees has led to speculation that a separation may be near. According to Dianna Russini and Michael Silver of The Athletic, the 49ers are considering a “stunning divorce” from the 27-year-old wideout.

The report also confirms that Aiyuk has failed to attend meetings and declined to participate in other team activities in recent months. That has led to increasing frustration within the organization. The absences, per multiple team sources, amounted to a violation of contractual obligations, giving the 49ers grounds to void his future guarantees.

Several league sources also say Aiyuk elected not to challenge the move through an NFLPA grievance, a decision that would clear the path for his release at the end of the season.

The move by San Francisco to void his guarantees gives the team significant financial flexibility. Removing that obligation dramatically shifts the cap implications of moving on.

While the 49ers remain a playoff contender at 7-4, the long-term future of Aiyuk seems murky at best. Between the void guarantees, strained communication, and continued injury rehab, the path forward points toward a difficult, potentially imminent breakup, one that seemed unthinkable for a player who had established himself as one of the league’s rising stars.