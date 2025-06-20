Aaron Rodgers Announces Decision to Bond With Arthur Smith as Steelers Coach Wants a Different Set Up This Season

There’s a chip on 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, walking into Steel City. And it might be weighing a little heavier than he might’ve thought. Yes, it’s keeping in mind the age. Heavier than probably what Joe Flacco, 40, would have to deal with in Cleveland. Because he isn’t even in the clear running to be the Browns’ QB1. Coming back to AR, all eyes are on him, especially after a turbulent stint in New York. This is the four-time MVP QB’s last dance in taking control of an offense. But to do that, he’ll need to align with someone who’s wired very differently: Steelers OC Arthur Smith. Smith ran one of the league’s most run-heavy attacks in 2024. Rodgers? He spent that same season chucking it like it was still 2011.

On the surface, it’s an odd football marriage. But Rodgers isn’t pushing back. He’s leaning in. “I’m going to learn the offense,” Rodgers said recently, “Arthur and I are going to talk a bunch this summer. If there are things that I like that I’d like to see in the offense, Arthur, I’m sure is going to put it in. He knows how to call a game. I know how to get us in the right spot based on what’s called. There are two or three plays called in the huddle sometimes. My job is to get us in the right play.” That tone, that is Rodgers’ soft-pedaling control in the name of balance.

However, the good thing is that Smith, too, seems willing to shift. “Obviously, we didn’t bring Aaron in here—and sign DK [Metcalf] for all that money—to go run the wishbone,” Smith quipped. It was a clear nod to Rodgers’ deep-ball game and Metcalf’s straight-line dominance. This isn’t a square peg-round hole deal. Smith added, “Every year will be different. You evolve with who you have personnel-wise… Your job as a coach is to play to the strengths of your players.”



via Imago Newly signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 tosses grass to test the wind at the Steelers Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061009 ARCHIExCARPENTER

And for once, Pittsburgh’s strengths might actually align with a modern quarterback’s toolkit. The team added DK Metcalf to stretch the field and moved on from Najee Harris, handing the keys to Jaylen Warren and rookie Kaleb Johnson. They’re building a fast, fluid offense with one of the greatest decision-makers ever behind center. Smith plans to give Rodgers the green light at the line. Something 2024’s QB carousel in Pittsburgh couldn’t handle.

Still, the run game won’t vanish—it just needs juice. The Steelers ran the ball 533 times last season, fourth-most in the NFL, but only managed 4.1 yards per carry. Compare that to the Lions’ 4.7 yards on nearly the same volume, and you start to see the problem. “We need more explosiveness,” Smith said, and he’s right. That doesn’t come from backs alone. Downfield blocking. Receiver buy-in. Because if they can push the average even to 4.3, it’s a 100-yard boost across the season. And that shifts the math when you’ve got Rodgers.

Smith said it plainly: “You adapt to the personnel you have.” For years, the Steelers have leaned on gritty, grinding football. But now, with Rodgers under center, they’re betting on calculated aggression and quick-strike precision. The tempo will change. The risks will rise. So, the ceiling is higher than anything they’ve had since Ben Roethlisberger’s prime.

But can Aaron Rodgers help Mike Tomlin break the postseason curse?

It is an almost déjà vu. Aaron Rodgers is waking up in an organization hungry for a postseason win. But wait a minute… In Gang Green‘s case, there hasn’t even been a January ball in 14 years now after A-Rod’s 2 years of just flirting with the thought, let alone winning it. Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin hasn’t tasted a playoff win since 2016. The vibes? Urgency.

“Rodgers and Tomlin are joined at the hip,” Jarrett Bell wrote. Well, it’s apt. Rodgers hasn’t won a playoff game since 2020. Tomlin’s never had a losing season but hasn’t seen the Divisional Round in nearly a decade. So, yes, they need each other. Badly. There’s a reason Rodgers didn’t jump at any other job this offseason. And there’s a reason Tomlin waited, fielded questions, and never blinked. “We want volunteers, not hostages,” Tomlin once said.

That’s what makes this pairing fascinating. It’s not just football; it’s personal. Rodgers has dealt with loss off the field. He’s processed retirement. Tomlin gave him space. No ultimatums. Just trust. That goes a long way, especially for someone who just left a franchise that burned through eight coaches in 25 years. Rodgers walks into one that’s only had three since 1969. Now, even if only for a year, the 41-year-old wants to be part of that cultural identity. “It was best for my soul,” he said.

Of course, they’ll need more than poetic chemistry to make this work. But with DK Metcalf outside, T.J. Watt anchoring the defense (pending a deal), and Arthur Smith letting Rodgers help sculpt the playbook, the blueprint’s not far off. The hope is: this is less Brett Favre to the Jets and more Tom Brady to the Bucs. Tomlin swung and missed on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. But, he’s betting on AR to be enough to finally crack January. Rodgers is betting this is the ending he deserves. Let’s see who’s right.