“Noah Lyles Is Still Scared of Me”: Tyreek Hill Continues Public Attack on Olympics Gold Medalist Over 100M Race

“Ego grows with speed.” Mitch Albom wrote that back in 2000. And if you’ve been watching the Tyreek Hill–Noah Lyles drama unfold, you might want to underline it twice. What started as playful jawing between one of the NFL’s Cheetah and the world’s reigning 100m king has evolved into something louder, pettier, and—let’s admit it—hard to look away from. It’s not just a battle of legs anymore. It’s a battle of words, pride, and public perception. It began after Lyles took Olympic gold in Paris. Hill, never one to let a moment pass quietly, revisited an old Lyles quote on NBA players calling themselves “world champions.”

That had nothing to do with Hill—or football—but he took it personally and responded with a jab of his own: “I could beat Noah Lyles.” It wasn’t long before the track world responded. Lyles stayed cool, even leaning into the villain role on Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap, saying, “Sometimes you have to shoot for the stars.” At the time, it felt like just another quote. Now, a year later? It’s ammo. Because the back and forth is still going on.

Hill, who hadn’t raced a 100m since 2014 in Sherman Oaks, California, clocked a 10.15 in California last week. Good enough to qualify for the Olympics semifinals. He won the heat. But after the sprint, he had to shade Lyles, which he did. “Noah could never.” The thing is, Lyles has. A lot. His slowest 100m time in years? 10.00. His Olympic gold-winning mark? 9.79. So, when Hill dropped a fresh YouTube short calling out both Lyles in reply to Justin Gatlin, the surprise wasn’t in what he said. Instead, it was in how loudly he said it.

“Woke up just now, and the first thing I see on my phone is Justin Gatlin saying that Noah Lyles can walk a 10:01. Fair. I can’t argue that. But what I can argue is that was like a season opener race… I haven’t ran a 100m dash since 2012 (referring to Sherman Oaks in 2014)… that lame American 100m dash runner that y’all got, he can’t f*ck with me, bro,” he said. Then came the mic-drop line: “Noah Lyles is still scared of me, remember that.” Although, he did clear Gatlin is chill, his beef’s not against him.

The video description was just as loud: “I don’t do this for a living,” “I haven’t run a 100m in 13+ years,” “Noah Lyles is scared of me.” All bold claims from a man clearly chasing a moment. And maybe that’s the key. Hill’s trying to force the race into existence by sheer volume. There’s no date yet, but Hill says it’s coming this summer. What’s clear is that Tyreek Hill isn’t just sprinting anymore. He’s campaigning. He knows the odds. But sometimes ego really does grow with speed. And if nothing else, Hill’s running a gold-medal campaign to stay in the conversation.