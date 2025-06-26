Aaron Rodgers to Break Retirement Promise in One Specific Scenario After Giving Up Leadership Role, Says Steelers Insider

Aaron Rodgers didn’t grab a mic or stage to announce his goodbye—he just slipped it in mid-conversation. “I’m pretty sure this is it,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show, addressing his one-year stint with the Steelers, casually marking the end of an era. After two decades of dissecting coverages and dodging blitzes, he’s focused on finishing with “love, fun, and peace.” But as his final season with Pittsburgh kicks off, one question overshadows the farewell tour: Can he actually go out on top?

It’s a script we’ve seen before—twice. John Elway in ’98. Peyton Manning in 2015. Both rode into retirement not with a press release, but with a Super Bowl win. Rodgers knows that history, and maybe he’s quietly chasing it. The Steelers are built to contend it, and if No. 8 finds himself deep in January—or within touching distance of Lombardi—does he really walk away with a smile? For a man who’s always kept us guessing, would one last encore be that shocking?

On Wednesday, June 25, Chris Carter of Locked On Steelers Podcast came back with another episode on his YouTube channel, where he talked about Rodgers’ 2025 season under Mike Tomlin’s coaching. Carter believes that 98% chances are that Rodgers is playing the final season of his career. But if the season goes so well, there’s a possibility the 41-year-old quarterback might return for another season.

“The only way I can see Aaron Rodgers coming back for a second year with the Steelers is if the year one goes so well and they fall like just short of a Super Bowl championship,” Carter noted. Translation? Well, if the Steelers manage to lift the Lombardi this season, Rodgers might not return. It would be a dream farewell. But if Pittsburgh wrapped up their season the way they’ve been doing it for the past few years, winning 10-11 games, or this year, maybe a playoff game, then Carter believes that maybe Aaron Rodgers can come back.

via Imago Newly-signed quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers 8 works out at the Steelers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2025061020 ARCHIExCARPENTER

“I am giving it like 98% chance that this is his last season because either the Steelers do kind of what they have been doing,” Carter added. “They finish nine, ten, or maybe even eleven wins, maybe they win a playoff game. If they don’t win a playoff game, if they as long as they don’t get to like the AFC Championship, and come up like just short against the Chiefs or the Bills or someone like that, and it’s like they’re really close and if they just add a couple another piece next year, they can really do it; maybe Aaron Rodgers comes back.”

The Steelers fell short of their first postseason win in years when they lost in the wild-card round of the 2024 season against the Ravens. It’s been over eight years since they’ve won a postseason game. This year might be different as Tomlin is expecting Rodgers to end the playoff drought. But then again, we’re discussing the possibility that the four-time MVP fell just short of winning the Super Bowl and his dream retirement. Then yeah, we can expect him to return.

Meanwhile, Rodgers has been taking his leadership role differently this year. You will see him throwing the passes, handing it off to an RB, or running with it himself. But behind the scenes, he’s now a mentor.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to slow things down

For the past few years, Aaron Rodgers has worn a few different hats in the NFL. Sure, he’s still the 41-year-old veteran with two decades of experience under center—but lately, he’s also taken on the role of mentor. Back in Green Bay, it was Jordan Love. In New York, he shared advice with Zach Wilson. And now in Pittsburgh, don’t be surprised if he does it again. This time with rookie Will Howard.

So when he stopped by The Pat McAfee Show this week, he put things straight about his new role in Pittsburgh. He isn’t in town to slow things down. In fact, he’s here to help young quarterbacks. “Even though I come in with that past and that background, I think it’s important to come in with humility,” Rodgers said.

He went on, “So, that’s what I’ve been trying to do with the guys. And in the quarterback meetings, and I told Tom Arth, quarterback coach, ‘I’m not going to speak up. I’m not going to slow things down, I’m going to study back at the hotel room and ask you questions on the side. I’m not going to interrupt the room.” At 41, with a resume including four MVPs and nearly 63K yards, he’s taking a step back in quarterback meetings. Why?

To let Tom Arth run the show and help the QBs. “As we get into this, I want to help those guys out,” Rodgers added. “Mason’s played a lot of football, so does Sky, and Will’s a rookie. And so I pulled them aside during one of the days and I said, ‘Listen, I want to help you as much as possible.” With Rodgers expected to hang up his cleats after the 2025 season, the Steelers will look towards another quarterback for the next season. No wonder Rodgers wants to hang up his cleats after developing the future generation of quarterbacks in Pittsburgh.