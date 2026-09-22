“Absolutely Atrocious”: CBS’ JJ Watt Criticizes Cris Collinsworth-Owned Company Over Poor Player Gradings

Another year, another PFF grade that has JJ Watt wondering what exactly the company is watching. Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner was slapped with a brutal 48.8 grade despite wreaking havoc against the Chicago Bears, and the disconnect was impossible to ignore. Turner made his presence felt all game, yet PFF’s numbers painted a completely different picture. That was enough for Watt to reignite his years-long war with the grading system tied to Cris Collinsworth’s company, once again questioning how seriously anyone should take PFF’s player grades.

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“Everyone keeps tagging me in these, just like Caleb’s in week one,” wrote Watt on X on September 21. “No need to tag me. I’ve been trying to tell you for years. PFF has a lot of good stuff on the research side of things. But their grading system has always been and continues to be absolutely atrocious.”

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Watt’s reply came against a post that highlighted how PFF gave Turner an average grade while also crediting him with a strong stat line.

“PFF charted Dallas Turner with 11 pressures, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 7 hurries, and 4 run stops yesterday… and gave him a 48.8 grade,” wrote college football and NFL Draft analyst Thor Nystrom. “What are we even doing here?”

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According to later PFF-related reporting, he earned a 52.2 overall grade and recorded 11 pressures in Week 2, figures that appeared at odds with the disruption he produced.

Turner helped set the tone for Minnesota in its Week 2 win over the Bears, holding Caleb Williams and Chicago to just three points at Soldier Field. The performance was a dramatic turnaround from Week 1, when the Bears put up a league-leading 59 points on the road against Carolina.

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“Through two weeks, Dallas Turner leads all players with 20 pressures and 10 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds),” Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer wrote on X Monday. “He has 6 more pressures than any other player (Aidan Hutchinson is second with 14). Source: @NextGenStats.”

What did not sit with most critics, and for Watt as well, is how PFF ranked Turner 13th of 18 Vikings defenders on the grade chart, even after knowing that he was the MVP of a Vikings defense that held the Bears to three points after scoring 59 points in Week 1.

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Not only Turner, but even the Chicago Bears quarterback Williams also went through something similar in Week 1. Williams accounted for four touchdowns in Chicago’s 59-point outburst, a strong start after his head coach tipped the Bears as a potential league-leading offense. Yet PFF’s Week 1 grades placed Williams 20th among NFL quarterbacks.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Watt has been vocal about how bad PFF’s rankings are. When NBC announced that they decided to replace PFF grades in the Sunday Night Football player intros with the players’ hometowns, Watt has been the happiest.

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“This is a fantastic development,” he wrote on X.

This reaction came months after Watt tried to open the fans’ eyes to the flaws in the PFF grading system.

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“The number one issue with PFF, by far, bar none, hands down, is their player grading system and the fact that they project it everywhere, including nationally televised games on Sunday night, where everybody’s watching. And they make it underneath the rankings, where it states as fact, ’91st out of 97th defensive tackles.’ … That is a completely made-up number,” he said last year in October on the Pat McAfee Show.

NBC’s decision to strip off PFF rankings came after the company went through a topsy-turvy. Longtime NBC analyst Collinsworth held the reins since 2014 as the company’s majority owner. At the beginning of this year, he sold its enterprise data to Teamworks in a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

But that does not mean that Collinsworth is safe from whatever charges Watt is bringing up against PFF.

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While ownership changed elsewhere, he retained control of PFF’s consumer-facing products, including PFF.com, player grades, podcasts, and fantasy tools used on NBC broadcasts. These are the same areas Watt has brought into attention.