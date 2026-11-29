For Al Michaels, 80s is the new 30s. The longtime play-by-play sportscaster for Thursday Night Football is not yet ready to hang up his headset. Michaels believes that as long as he still feels the urge to hit the booth, retirement talks can wait.

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“A lot of people say to me, ‘Don’t retire. Never. You can’t. You’re not retiring, are you?’ And I’m saying, ‘Well, at a certain point, you know, you retire, or you die.” One of the two things are going to happen,” shared Michaels on the South Beach Sessions with Dan Le Batard podcast. “But as long as I want to be there, and again, I go back to that word, Dan, passion. If you’re excited, if you want to be there, if you look forward to the game, you can’t wait for the game to start. As long as that is there in my fiber, uh I’ll keep on going.

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“And it’s funny because the other night I went to a retirement dinner, a surprise dinner for Sam Rosen, who’s done the New York Rangers for 40 years, and I think he’s stepping away a little bit because he had a health episode last year, but Sam is still at the top of his game. And we talked about the fact that, he can’t wait for the game to start. I get it. That’s exactly how I feel. You get into the stadium, let’s go. Let’s kick it off. Let’s drop the puck. Let’s do whatever it takes to um to get the game going. We can’t wait.”

Michaels is 82 years old, while Sam Rosen is 79 years old. But every time they meet, they take age just as a number.

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Born in 1944, Michaels graduated with a minor in journalism in radio and television broadcasting. His first break came in 1962, when he became the announcer for 200-plus ASU athletic events on TV and radio. Gradually, he kept climbing the ladder. He cracked the job as play-by-play announcer for NBC’s hockey coverage in 1972. Michaels was the Super Bowl XIX studio host. His association with NBC for football began in 2006, when the network took over the Sunday Night Football rights.

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Over the years, he has become one of the most famous voices, be it NHL, MLB, or NFL.

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At 82, he is still going strong. In March 2022, he agreed to become the play-by-play announcer for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, signing a three-year contract that ended after the 2024 season before moving to year-to-year deals.

After months of speculation about his future, the streaming service decided to retain Michaels for the 2026 season in January. However, his return came with its side of problems. While calling the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cleveland Browns game, there was a slip that led fans to call Michaels out after Cleveland defensive tackle Mason Graham suffered an injury midway through the first quarter.

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“Second-year guy out of Michigan State. Two sacks last week,” said Michaels.

The problem was that he did not do his research before stepping into the booth. Mason Graham went to Michigan, not Michigan State.

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The veteran announcer has previously come under scrutiny for getting a basic detail about Michael Penix’s college career wrong. Michaels credited him with “two great years at Oregon,” even though Washington was where the quarterback spent his final two collegiate seasons.

Another disappointing broadcast got added during the latest Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers face-off.

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The Steelers found an unexpected route to the game’s opening points after capitalizing on an early Denver mistake. With 6:54 left in the first quarter, the Broncos began a possession at their own 24-yard line but failed to make much progress. On the third play, Bo Nix lost the ball, allowing T.J. Watt to recover the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. The entire play left Michaels on the hot seat.

“Steelers defense is absolutely terrorizing the Broncos, and Al Michaels sounds like it’s the third hole of a non-major golf tournament,” an X user wrote.

That comment was far from an isolated complaint. Sports media outlets like Yardbarker and Operation Sports noted that waves of NFL fans flooded social media across multiple broadcasts, openly begging him to retire and leave the booth. Even sports media reporter Andrew Marchand weighed in on X, noting that Michaels’ flat delivery would not make his career highlight reel.

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However, Michaels does not appear to give much importance to the negative talk.

“In today’s world, you can’t appeal to everybody,” Michaels said in a South Beach Sessions interview in 2025. “You can only appeal to the majority of the audience. And you’re always going to get criticized. Name somebody in our business, in any business now, who doesn’t get ripped by somebody on the internet. It happens.”

Still, the growing noise puts real pressure on his future. While Amazon gave him a one-year deal for 2026, Michaels has admitted it is a “two-way street” and the network could decide to move on. According to The Athletic, Prime Video already has CBS’s Ian Eagle, who calls NBA games for Amazon, at the top of its list to take over Thursday Night Football.

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At his current age, facing scrutiny over lost energy and on-air slips is common for aging broadcasters, meaning Amazon has a ready-made replacement waiting whenever it decides the time is up. To Al Michaels, only passion is important. Once he runs out of it, he will retire.