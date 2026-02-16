Alix Earle Refuses to Answer Question About Tom Brady Amid Dating Rumors

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 5, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251005_lbm_aj4_061

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 5, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251005_lbm_aj4_061

Essentials Inside The Story Dating speculation intensifies as repeated public sightings link Tom Brady and Alix Earle

The duo’s overlapping appearances, viral videos, and a pointed moment of silence have invoked curiosity

Brady comments on his current priorities

Dating rumors are heating up after Alix Earle and Tom Brady were spotted again during Super Bowl LX. The pair was seen at several events, including a private party where onlookers described them as having clear “romantic chemistry.” Recently, a reporter from The Hollywood Fix caught up with the 25-year-old influencer to get the inside scoop.

“Are you going to be seeing Tom anytime this week?” he asked.

Alix chose to stay silent and completely ignored the question, though the timing of her silence is interesting. Both she and the 48-year-old NFL legend were also guests at a star-studded 30th-anniversary celebration for Raising Cane’s that same week.

While there is no direct proof they left together, their frequent “coincidental” sightings at the same VIP events have made the situation impossible for fans to ignore.

The connection between the two reportedly dates back to a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barths. After being introduced by a mutual friend, sources say they felt an instant spark and have stayed in touch ever since. They were later seen together at the College Football National Championship in January, and insiders recently told People that the duo has officially begun “hooking up.”

While sources close to the pair suggest the relationship is currently casual, the frequent sightings from yacht parties to Super Bowl bashes have fueled non-stop speculation. Despite the viral videos of them dancing and laughing together, neither person has made an official comment on whether they are a serious couple or just enjoying a high-profile fling.

“Don’t have much time for personal life,” Tom Brady says, addressing dating rumors

Since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, Tom Brady’s dating life has been a major topic of conversation. The most recent buzz surrounds him and social media star Alix Earle. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion is usually private about his personal matters, he recently addressed the public’s curiosity by highlighting his main priorities.

During a January 14, 2026, interview with People.com, Brady shared insight into his busy schedule.

“You know what? I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids,” he explained. “I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing, so I’m working on some really cool projects and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.”

Fans have pointed to their apparent chemistry as evidence of a romance, noting moments where the pair was seen dancing closely, with Earle leaning in to whisper to the legendary quarterback and occasionally resting her hand on his back. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

While it remains unclear if the two are in a serious relationship or just enjoying a casual friendship, NFL fans have stayed busy playing detective to uncover every detail. Regardless of whether Brady is officially off the market, his legacy on the field ensures that he will always have the support and admiration of his fans.