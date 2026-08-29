Andy Reid Delivers Tough News to Chiefs Players Ahead of Roster Cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs recently concluded their 2026 preseason schedule following a 9-9 tie against the Seattle Seahawks. The coaching staff must now pivot toward the incredibly difficult task of finalizing the official 53-man roster. Head coach Andy Reid directly addressed the harsh reality facing numerous fringe players during his postgame press conference.

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The legendary head coach delivered a sobering message regarding the impending administrative decisions.

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“I can say that, really, to a man,” Reid said in the post-game presser after the Chiefs’ tie game against the Seattle Seahawks on August 28. “I thought this group really challenged each other and made some decisions here that are going to be tough for Brett and his guys to make as we go in the next couple of days here.”

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Reid then offered some encouraging words for the athletes who will inevitably lose their current roster spots. The Chiefs must make 38 difficult cuts by Sunday, August 30, as Kansas City works to finalize its 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.

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Imago September 4, 2025, Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil: Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid speaks to the media during the training camp at SPAC on September 04, 2025, in Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. /PxImages Sao Paulo Brazil – ZUMAp175 20250904_zsa_p175_028 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

“We wish them the best moving forward as they have a chance to make another team,” he added. “The one positive out of that for all of them is they were able to get reps. Once you’re on that tape, you can be evaluated. That gives you, at least, a chance to make another squad.”

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A to Z Sports analyst Charles Goldman recently published his final 53-man roster projections for the reigning champions.

“I think the Kansas City Chiefs roll with three quarterbacks this season,” he wrote about the quarterbacks. “I believe they have plans for how they’ll use Fields that haven’t been revealed yet. Andy Reid and Fields have played coy when asked about him doing anything other than playing QB. My guess is that they’ve got a Fields package that uses him alongside Mahomes or as a threat in the ground game. Nussmeier stays at the QB3 spot this year, but likely takes over at QB2 in 2027.”

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Goldman finalized his quarterback projection by outlining a clear developmental timeline. He expects Garrett Nussmeier to secure the third quarterback spot before potentially elevating to the primary backup role in 2027. This specific mathematical calculation leaves five-year veteran Chris Oladokun off the final regular-season roster. The offensive evaluations extend far beyond the crowded quarterback room.

The running back rotation features an equally intense positional battle ahead of the deadline. Goldman projects Kenneth Walker, Emari Demercado, Emmett Johnson, and Brashard Smith will successfully secure places on the 53-man roster. This exact configuration forces the front office to part ways with Jaydn Ott and EJ Smith. The receiving corps presents another complex evaluation for the offensive coaching staff.

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ESPN projects Kansas City will carry seven wide receivers into the regular season. The anticipated group features Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Cyrus Allen, Nikko Remigio, Andrew Armstrong, and Jalen Royals. Allen secured his spot by emerging as a notable training camp standout with vastly improved route running.

On the other hand, several defensive and special teams prospects are facing a much grimmer reality.

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These Chiefs Players Could Be on the Outside Looking In

When it comes to the tight end position, the Chiefs had plenty to count on as the depth chart had familiar faces. While Kelce and Noah Gray are locked in for the first two spots, the fight begins for the third position. According to Arrowhead Addict’s Matt Conner, Mason Pline stands on loose ground.

“Jared Wiley and even last year’s undrafted signings of Jake Briningstool and Tre Watson feel safer than Pline, who played sparingly in the preseason opener,” Conner wrote. “It’s possible a practice squad spot could open if they really like him, but the former tryout signing is likely out of runway.”

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The wide receiver bubble features a similarly crowded developmental landscape. The Chiefs signed wide receiver Jeff Weimer in early August to alleviate a massive string of training camp injuries. Weimer performed admirably before the organization’s primary receivers returned to full health. The coaching staff must now choose between Weimer, Xavier Loyd, and Omari Evans for a potential practice squad designation. The defensive line features a highly touted collegiate recruit facing immediate elimination.

Defensive lineman Damon Payne signed as a free agent shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft. The former five-star recruit out of Belleville struggled to secure playing time, logging only four snaps during the preseason opener. He faces insurmountable odds competing against established names like Marcus Harris, Amari McNeill, and Cole Brevard. Assistant general manager Mike Bradway confirmed the front office remains entirely open to executing last-minute trades before the official 2026 roster deadline hits on Sunday, August 30.