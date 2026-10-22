Are Andy Reid and Wife Tammy Reid Getting a Divorce? Here’s What We Know

Andy Reid and his wife Tammy have been together for decades now. In the Kansas City community, the couple is an example of love persevering. However, a report from USA Tells claims the two have parted ways.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“According to sources close to the family, Tammy has decided to go her separate way after years of growing differences,” reported USA Tells’ Fiona Ainsworth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report claims information sourced from friends and people close to the couple. It cites Andy’s “endless football commitments,” “different priorities in retirement planning” and “emotional distance over the years” as reasons.

However, as of publication, neither Andy nor Tammy has confirmed this news anywhere. Moreover, this comes just after the longtime sweethearts were seen together at the Chiefs-Raiders game.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video shared by insider Farzin Vousoughian, Reid could be seen walking towards the tunnel, and Tammy was waiting for him. The two shared a kiss and walked holding each other. Nothing to indicate an apparent breakdown of their relationship.

Andy first met Tammy while playing football at Brigham Young University, where their friendship soon blossomed into a romance. Their relationship grew serious by the summer, leading Andy to convert to Mormonism at her father’s suggestion. They tied the knot in 1981.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than four decades later, the family grew and they now have three sons and two daughters. However, the couple heartbreakingly lost their son Garrett, in 2012. Even then, the two braved that loss and are still going strong. The Chiefs head coach has been very vocal about showing love towards his wife of 45 years.

“I’ve been … with her for about 40 years now,” Andy said after winning Super Bowl LIV. “Every day is a special day, I’m telling ya. I call her my girlfriend for that reason. You never lose interest if you do that, right, you guys out there? Call them your girlfriend and you always do special things for them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Andy Reid has climbed the ranks in his career. He started as a graduate assistant at BYU, grabbed his first head coaching stint in Philadelphia in 1999, and has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach since 2013, winning three Super Bowls. Through this time, Tammy has been a rock of support.

“Maybe people don’t know this about me but I’m a very positive person and I have the ultimate trust in Andrew as a coach,” Tammy explained in a Chiefs profile of Andy. “We’ve been through 38 years of coaching and so I never don’t think we’re going to win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over these years, they have both grown accustomed to their ever-changing life.

“Andrew has transplanted me to eight different states now; I’ve had five kids in five states. You have to be positive and just jump into the community,” she told The Reporter taking pride in that fact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tammy has been been a rock for Andy Reid. The two are very well-respected figures in Kansas City.

She has been into volunteer work and philanthropic efforts. Tammy began her work with domestic violence charity Laurel House while living in Philadelphia during Andy’s tenure as the Eagles’ head coach. She became a key part of the organization, assisting with everything from developing new programs to planning its annual galas.

As her role expanded, Tammy became the face of Laurel House and regularly spoke at community events, including gatherings hosted by churches, youth groups, women’s organizations, and chambers of commerce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, Tammy and Andy had also supported an initiative meant for a historic landmark in Kansas City. Last December, Tammy also gave away bikes and gear to 100 children via Operation Breakthrough, in partnership with Raising Cane’s.

It is clear that Andy and Tammy Reid are very much together. If they indeed were to separate, it sure would be a downer for the Chiefs team, who also respect Tammy Reid along with their beloved head coach.