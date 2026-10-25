Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill Reportedly Upset Over Fans’ Push to Sell the Team

The Arizona Cardinals were already in neck-deep water, going 2-4 this season. There is a limit to how much fans will allow the team to regress, and it looks like Arizona has crossed it.

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Backlash on social media has ballooned into a campaign called #BIDWILLOUT, to push president and team owner Michael Bidwill to leave his seat. According to an insider, the pressure might be getting to him.

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“From what I’ve heard, Michael Bidwill is incredibly upset over the #BidwillOut fan campaign,” Cardswire reporter Chuck Harris reported on X. “To the fans leading the charge, don’t stop now. Keep the pressure on. Continue to be the advocates for change!”

The movement has grown big enough to venture out of the online world, too.

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“Nathan Kropp, better known as @MrAzSports, has raised over $8,100 with the goal of creating digital billboards that urge Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill to sell the team,” reported digital reporter for Cronkite News, Keenan Vaughan.

“Michael. Please sell the team #BIDWILLOUT Signed, The Fans,” one billboard reads.

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“SELL THE TEAM, Funded by Cardinals Fans, #BIDWILLOUT,” read the other.

The two digital billboards were installed at separate locations: one on westbound Loop 202, a couple of miles before State Route 87, and the other off Loop 303 in Surprise.

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The Cardinals’ struggles have continued, with the team suffering four straight losses after opening the season with a victory. Even though another victory came in Week 6, the game at State Farm Stadium against the Detroit Lions in Week 5 is what pushed Kropp to consider buying billboard space, where he believed more fans were cheering for the Lions than for Arizona.

“And then I went on X, and people were just completely outraged,” Kropp told FOX. “Like, I’ve never seen the fan base; I’ve seen the fan base upset.”

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The Lions face-off was a notable one for the Cardinals’ history. The defeat marked Arizona’s ninth consecutive loss at home, the longest home losing streak in franchise history.

The Bidwill family has controlled the Cardinals since 1932, with Michael inheriting the team from his father in 2019, Bill, upon the latter’s death. From then till now, the Cardinals have posted just one winning season along with one tied. Arizona finished 4-13 in 2022 and 2023, and 3-14 in 2025.

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Something had to change, so Bidwill and Co. hired Jonathan Gannon to be the head coach in 2023. He was replaced by Mike LaFleur in 2026. But it looks like the needle can’t be moved much.

The Cardinals are yet to lift the Lombardi Trophy. While they appeared in just one Super Bowl, their luck did not favor them. Arizona lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the Super Bowl XLIII. They last made it to the playoffs in 2021, but lost in the wild card round.

Between 2021 and 2025, Arizona only posted 30 wins and lost 55 games.

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There is also criticism regarding Bidwill’s public image. Per Sports Illustrated’s Donnie Druin, Bidwill has not spoken to reporters since the groundbreaking of the team’s future facilities earlier this year. Druin also noted that Bidwill gets behind the media only on the occasions of a new coach or general manager getting hired or fired.

There is legal trouble, too. Two former employees of the franchise have filed lawsuits citing “racial discrimination, constructive termination, defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

All of this creates a really bad look for the bossman, who doesn’t seem to be entertaining the concerns of the very people he is supposed to.

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The fact that Michael Bidwill is still busy with off-field swaps, when the Cardinals are in desperate need of schematic improvements, is what is fueling the #BidwillOut campaign.