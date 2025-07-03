Art Rooney II Sends Important Message to Omar Khan as Steelers GM Reveals Future Plans After Extension

The Steelers‘ general manager, Omar Khan, has been busy this offseason. Even before the ink dried on March’s trade for DK Metcalf and one‑year deals with Darius Slay and Kenneth Gainwell, Khan laid out one thing clearly: “You look at it all. One obviously affects the other. You have to balance how it works,” he told Rob King, underscoring a methodical mindset in free agency.

By draft night, Khan had reinforced trenches—selecting defensive tackle Derrick Harmon at No. 21 and running back Kaleb Johnson in Round 3—continuing his balanced blueprint of immediate upgrades and long‑term value. Count Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey in the Steel City, safe to say Omar Khan has a busy schedule, preparing the roster for the 2025 season. And get this, he’ll be doing this job for years to come.

This week, the Steelers signed their general manager to a new three-year contract, keeping him with the team through at least the 2028 season. “I am excited to announce we have signed Omar to a new three-year contract,” the Steelers’ president, Art Rooney II, said. “Omar and his team have done a great job over the past three years in constructing our roster through the NFL Draft, strategic trades, and free agency. We look forward to continuing that trend that will lead to even more success on the field.”

Khan was hired as the team’s GM back in 2022 (he’s been with the team for over two decades) and will now continue at the post till 2028.

