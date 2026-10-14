Backlash Mounts Against ESPN Exec Over Controversial Pat McAfee “Journalist” Comments

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee brings a vibrant energy to ESPN’s GameDay booth. But not everybody is a fan. Given the recent backlash McAfee received for cussing on air, ESPN executive vice president Mike Foss took a staunch defense. But it led to hate comments pouring in for Foss now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He might be a journalist at heart,” Foss told Front Office Sports. “I think what you find as he puts the show together each day and something piques his interest; he’s got the Rolodex, so he’s able to navigate waters that I think, and has access, has built access, I should say, that a lot of people don’t have the ability to do. So when he needs to get information, whether it’s on the show or off, he’s able to grab it really quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So yeah, I mean, I think he’s underrated as an interviewer. I think it’s also very interesting; he’s almost like a Rorschach test in terms of what he is. He’s not just a talent; he’s a producer, he’s an interviewer, he’s an actor.”

McAfee’s growth to superstardom in football media hasn’t gone unnoticed. He is currently in his first season as a co-host on Monday Night Countdown, and was reported to have been negotiating for a contract that would have earned him more than $60 million in salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee’s ability to secure high-profile guests has become a defining feature of his show. Through the relationships he has cultivated, he regularly brings notable personalities onto his daily program. Once a show that was restricted to a basement for production, The Pat McAfee Show has become one of ESPN’s crown jewels.

In September 2025, the show averaged 447,000 live/concurrent viewers on ESPN and YouTube, a strong 18% increase year-over-year, the network reported. However, that is far from what makes McAfee such a prominent figure in ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee, now a staple on ESPN’s College GameDay continues to keep the show among the best in college football media. This year, through five weeks of the season, the show is 6% ahead of last season’s average.

But McAfee had his own share of controversies alongside the fame he tasted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t even have College Gameday on in the background while I hang out with my kids on Saturday morning anymore,” wrote Locked On Braves host Jake Mastroianni. “Lost count of the number of curse words Pat has let out in the first 5 minutes of the show. Ridiculous and unnecessary for a show I used to love so much.”

On September 19, College GameDay brought its pregame coverage to Oxford, Mississippi, where a flyover from the Mississippi Army National Guard’s 185th Aviation Brigade added to the atmosphere. That’s when McAfee’s excitement went too far, and he failed to filter the cuss words to express himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We certainly appreciate the h*** out of the American military. And if you’re not the United States of America and you hear that sound, your a** better run,” McAfee said.

New backlash poured in after his weekly pick, backing Sacramento State against Bowling Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know next to nothing about both these teams,” he said after the pick, leading to fans pouring hate.

Those who do not like McAfee called Foss out for his assessment of McAfee as a journalist.

“Access… is not journalism… and Mike knows that,” a fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know or care who Mike Foss at ESPN is but he’s a friggin moron that can’t read the room. McAfee isn’t a journalist of any sort and is way overexposed,” shared a fan.

“Ain’t nobody believe that fool is a journalist lol,” wrote a fan.

“Doesn’t make him a journalist,” a fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Complete nonsense. @espn is a complete joke of a network,” wrote another fan.

“Bit of an insult to actual journalists,” a fan wrote.

Pat McAfee has never been the usual broadcaster behind the mic. He’s been shirtless, had his sleeves cut out mid-broadcast, and whatnot. However, there is still enough for ESPN to keep him on the panel.