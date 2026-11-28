Aaron Rodgers’ reunion with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy and subsequent breakup is a textbook example of perhaps how most relationships fizzle out. It reminded Kirk Herbstreit of how his parents struggled in their marriage, and he shared his take on it live on air on Thursday Night Football (which took place on Friday to mark Black Friday). Fans, however, were not happy he made that connection.

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“His frustration built and built and built. So when people say the sanctity of a locker room, I don’t know if anybody ever has experienced what Aaron and Mike dealt with,” Herbstreit said on the broadcast for the Steelers-Broncos clash. “They remind me, my family, I was 8 years old when my mom and dad divorced. And my mom and dad at some point thought about getting back together when I was in my early teens. And eventually they were not able to do that. It just almost reminds me of a couple that divorced in Green Bay, went their separate ways, and then decided to get back for, let’s say, the kids’ sake here in Pittsburgh.

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“And it just, they tried, they tried, they tried, and it just didn’t work out. And eventually, but I think it was a, was it a team thing? It was an Aaron and Mike McCarthy thing, from every player that I’ve talked to on the field before this game.”

For context, Rodgers texted Herbstreit’s partner in the booth, Al Michaels, a text regarding “locker room sanctity” during the Broncos game. Here’s what he said:

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“The code or sanctity exists to protect the integrity of the locker room, not to provide immunity from accountability for its leadership. They took this public. Never heard from the head coach. Then they leaked [the news of benching Rodgers] at 11 p.m. They also barred me from the facility. That’s why I went to Pat McAfee.”

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Rodgers and McCarthy had a better time in their long tenure with the Green Bay Packers. The head coach and quarterback duo even won the Super Bowl XLV. But their happy ride came to an end when McCarthy was fired in December 2018. Rodgers’ stint with Green Bay ended much later when he was traded to the New York Jets in 2023.

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After playing one season with the Jets, he joined Pittsburgh. Things fell into place when the Steelers brought in McCarthy as the head coach in 2026. The latter’s arrival played a part in Rodgers returning for his final season this year.

“I thought that [Mike Tomlin’s departure] was probably it for me in Pittsburgh,” Rodgers said in May. “But when the decision was made to hire Mike, I started opening my mind back up to coming back.”

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Cut to November 2026, Rodgers went scorched earth on his head coach in a now infamous interview. He was released by the Steelers not long after his rather shocking comments.

Rodgers wanted to take over playcalling in the offense, per ESPN, which McCarthy refused. The QB alleged that the head coach slept in meetings and didn’t want to know the defense. Rodgers’ rant implies that he reached his breaking point with how the team was being run.

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“I felt like I was talking to him at the behest of the team,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show. “It was pretty wild. I’m saying these things to him that I told you. He’s denying all of it. He’s denying sleeping. I go, ‘Mike, there’s five guys in the room that would sign an affidavit.’ There’s no hyperbole. There’s no trying to stick it you. What’s best for the team is you give [play calling] up to somebody, you take care of yourself, you take care of your health, do the schedule and do the team meetings and let that be that.”

Herbstreit reckoned the locker room was affected, like he was when his parents split up. But as harrowing as that experience must have been, fans did not see it as the right comparison.

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“Kirk Herbstreit talking about his parent’s divorce in the midst of mispronouncing player’s names is quite the choice,” wrote a fan.

“Kirk Herbstreit trauma dumping on the national broadcast for NFL about his parents divorce when he was 8 was not on my bingo card….” a post read.

“Kirk Herbstreit talking about his parents divorce on the broadcast, adds a lot of great context to the game,” read a comment.

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“Did Kirk Herbstreit just compare his own parents divorce to Aaron Rodgers & Mike McCarthy on live tv?” wrote another fan.

“Why the f*** is Kirk Herbstreit talking about his parents divorce on the Steelers Broncos broadcast,” a fan wrote.