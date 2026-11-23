The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings arrived in Mexico for their Week 11 face-off. The hype was real as 834,000 fans entered the virtual queue when tickets went on sale to grab a seat at Estadio Azteca for Sunday’s game. However, a large part of the crowd was left disappointed even before the game started. The reason behind it was the singer who sang the US national anthem.

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Mexican-American artist MXKA and Mexican artist Majo Aguilar took the stage to perform the U.S. national anthem, as revealed in the clip shared by Sunday Night Football on NBC on X.

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There was plenty riding on the occasion beyond the result on the field. The game marked the NFL’s first return to Mexico City since 2022, bringing its total number of games in the city to six. With only London hosting more international NFL games, Mexico City has become an important part of the league’s global footprint.

That history made the pre-game event particularly meaningful for Mexican fans, while American supporters also got to experience the excitement of an international NFL atmosphere.

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So, the officials wanted to hand the honor to a good singer. When it comes to MXKA, also known as [Mo-cuh], as per her Instagram profile, she has a huge fan base of 75.7k followers on Instagram.

MXKa’s performance was also a reflection of the cultural ties between Mexico and the United States. Born in Oakland and raised in San Leandro, the singer has maintained a strong connection to her Mexican roots through her mother, who is from Mexico City. With that heritage also finding its way into her music, having her perform the national anthem ahead of the game felt appropriate.

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“Getting to sing the U.S. National Anthem in Mexico City, with the 49ers on the field, is a moment that connects so many parts of my story,” MXKA said before the event. “I was born in Oakland, my mom is from CDMX, and as a Blaxicana artist, I’m proud to carry both my Black and Mexican roots onto a stage this big. I’m deeply grateful to the NFL for trusting me with this moment, and I can’t wait to share it with fans from Mexico, the Bay and everywhere in between.”

For the Mexican national anthem, “Mexicans, at the Cry of War,” Majo Aguilar, a native of Mexico City, was chosen.

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While she was appreciated, MXKA’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” failed to leave a mark in the fans’ hearts. Rather, they immediately took to social media to share the feedback of their frustrating pre-game experience.

“The US national anthem in Mexico City was a disgrace. Do better NFL,” shared a fan.

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“Who did they get to sing the US national anthem? As they can’t sing,” a fan wrote.

“I have no idea who just sang the US national anthem on Sunday night football but it was God awful,” wrote a fan.

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“I don’t even know the Mexican national anthem at all but I know she did a better job than whoever sang the US national anthem,” read another comment.

“Meh on the US National Anthem,” a fan wrote.