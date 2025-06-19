‘Bad Guy’ Andy Reid Sets Clear Deadline for Chiefs Receiver, Sets Off Travis Kelce Retirement Clock

Travis Kelce is back for another run, but even he isn’t immune to Andy Reid’s quiet accountability hammer. “I can be the bad guy in some cases,” Reid admitted, explaining why he’s pulling Kelce out of certain practice reps. With a 13th season looming and age catching up fast, Reid’s tough-love approach is less about coddling vets and more about preserving every ounce of fuel in Kelce’s tank. But behind that veteran load management lies a deeper urgency. Because the Chiefs know the window with No. 87 is closing.

And that urgency is already influencing how Kansas City evaluates every roster bubble receiver with a pulse… And wheels. Enter Tyquan Thornton, waiting since 2024. He’s not exactly walked into KC with a clean résumé. A 2022 second-round pick by the Patriots, he underwhelmed with just 39 catches and two touchdowns across two seasons. But what he lacked in production, he made up for in raw speed.

Now, if the Chiefs pair him with Patrick Mahomes? Yeah, we might see a breakthrough Thornton season in the making. Pat’s more generous than Mac Jones, and, well, Drake Maye‘s just in his sophomore year. “I like Tyquan,” Reid said this week. “I like the way he approached things. He’s got the quarterback’s trust. That’s an important thing. He’s gotten some valuable reps here. So far, so good. I’d like to see him in a game situation.”

Translation? The runway is short, but the takeoff window is open. And Thornton knows it. He’s working at gunner on special teams, flashing in reps, and even challenging Xavier Worthy to a race. “Tyquan called me out last year, right after the Super Bowl, but I feel like I’m the fastest,” Worthy acknowledged it a year later, but added, “Hollywood, Tyquan, we got a lot of guys out there ready to compete and a lot of guys ready to get the ball deep.”

However, that kind of audacity? Yeah, Reid loves it. Only as long as the players back it up when the lights come on. Because the Chiefs aren’t just filling roster spots. They’re building a post-Kelce depth chart that Mahomes can trust on third-and-9 with the season on the line.

Andy Reid wants his players to lock in ahead of the 2025 season

When the reporters asked Andy Reid about the Chiefs’ beefed-up 2025 schedule, the Big Red cracked, “It’s quite a tour,” before pivoting to what really matters. “You’re playing all the teams. Doesn’t matter where you play. You’ve got to play these guys… so I don’t get caught up in all that, whatever, whenever, and whatever goes we go.” So, basically, he is leaving no room for excuses. Whether it’s São Paulo or Arrowhead, Reid wants his team lined up, locked in, and laser-focused.

Seven primetime games? A week 1 opener in Brazil? A holiday showdown with the Cowboys? You’d think Reid might be a little wide-eyed about all that spotlight. Nope. If anything, he’s rolling his eyes at the noise. Because after that Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles—the worst showing of the Mahomes-Reid era—Reid just wants execution to come through. The Eagles punched first and never looked back, and Kansas City never got off the mat. That one stung. But it also lit a fire.

Now, Reid sees it. His players aren’t sulking—they’re responding. “Are you gonna take responsibility?” Reid said. “These guys took responsibility for it. That gives you an opportunity to improve.” There’s no finger-pointing in Kansas City’s locker room. From coaches to rookies, they owned it. That culture, with the rare mix of accountability and trust, might be the Chiefs’ most valuable offseason asset. “You cannot grow,” Reid added, “if you come in and start pointing fingers at each other.” And the Chiefs? They’ve been all growth since February.

So while the NFL schedule-makers may have handed the Chiefs a gauntlet, Reid isn’t sweating it. He’s not scheming around travel miles or prime-time lights. He’s scheming for another Lombardi. Wherever. Whenever. No matter who’s watching.