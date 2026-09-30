Diego Pavia Seemingly Turns to New Career Path Away From Football as NFL Career Appears Over After Ravens Exit

Diego Pavia is not even with an NFL team, but he is still making headlines. The past few months have been full of hurdles for the quarterback, whose NFL career ended before it even took off. Now, however, he is exploring his interests elsewhere.

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“Diego Pavia has become a streamer after being released by the Ravens before training camp even began,” wrote NFL reporter Evan Sidery on X, reposting a clip shared by a user called Klip Pharmacy. “Pavia somehow went from a Heisman finalist at Vanderbilt to social media creator in less than a year.”

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Pavia was seen with his friend in the video, interacting with a mom-daughter duo at what seemed like a fun community gathering. They later posed for pictures.

For now, Pavia remains without a football team. His career sadly took a harsh turn when the Baltimore Ravens waived him in July, after they signed him as an undrafted rookie this year. Pavia’s chances of making it in the NFL were always under doubt.

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For the past few months, Pavia has shown interest in building a career away from football.

“Looking for a streamer camera guy… hit me up,” Pavia wrote on an Instagram story in September.

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It came right after the quarterback teased the fans on Snapchat with a question.

“Should I start streaming??” Pavia asked.

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At first, it seemed like Pavia was just having fun with the fans by throwing random ideas about his future. For instance, in one of his Snapchat posts, he hinted at a chance of streaming the Rio Grande Rivalry, the iconic rivalry between the New Mexico Lobos and the New Mexico State Aggies, his alma mater. However, it was not the only thing on his checklist.

In another post, he shared he “might do something WWE.”

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However, there are still some avenues for Diego Pavia to explore should he want to resume his football career. The NFL seems like a closed door, as no team has signed him, nor was he invited for a workout. But the UFL and CFL remain possible options for the quarterback, who still put up some very interesting numbers in his college career.

Pavia, then the starting quarterback for the Vanderbilt Commodores, pulled off an upset victory over then-No. 1 Alabama in 2024. In 2025, Pavia and his team were no longer underdogs. The Commodores finished 10-3 that year, and Pavia earned All-SEC first-team honors. He finished with 3,539 yards and 29 touchdowns and was also a contender for the Heisman Trophy.

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CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold exclusive negotiating rights over Pavia, which gives him a direct entry to the team. They have held them since 2024. The team was in talks with Pavia’s reps, but they wanted to see what happens to his chances in the league. With the Baltimore Ravens picking him up, that narrative seemed to have met its end.

The UFL gives Pavia fewer restrictions. But the priority remains the same: playing time. Diego Pavia will not have to sit around a year away from the sport, and some players have been able to move to the NFL after productive stints in these leagues.

But for now, it looks like Pavia is really interested in carrying on as a streamer. He could perhaps follow in the footsteps of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders, who has also taken to streaming after he was cut by the team in 2025.