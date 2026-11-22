In August 2027, it will have been a decade since Anquan Boldin hung up his cleats. Yet, he still carries a scar in his heart. The former wide receiver has played with five teams throughout his NFL journey. But to this day, he could not get over the fact that the Baltimore Ravens traded him.

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“I think it is the hardest sport to win a championship in because there’s so many moving pieces. There’s so many people that have to do their job the right way. So to see that come together here in Baltimore, again, it was a dream come true. And then for me, you know, getting traded after that, was definitely it was tough,” shared Boldin, as found on the Baltimore Ravens YouTube channel. “Because I’ve always dreamed of winning a Super Bowl and then coming back the next year to defend your title and I felt like that was taken away from me. But, I mean, that’s that’s a part of football for me. I tried to make the best of that situation. got traded to San Francisco.

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“And for me, it was same goal, just a different team. Yeah. I mean, I think everybody knows that I would have preferred to stay in Baltimore. For me, I was looking to end my career here in Baltimore.”

Drafted in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft, he played from 2003 to 2009 with the Arizona Cardinals. In March 2010, they traded him to the Baltimore Ravens for a third- and a fourth-round draft pick. He also signed a four-year contract with Baltimore worth $28 million. That’s when Boldin thought that things were finally falling into place.

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Boldin remained a key contributor to the Ravens’ offense, leading the team with 921 receiving yards in 2012. He showed his ability to deliver in high-pressure situations. During a 2012 matchup against Cleveland, all five of his receptions resulted in first downs. His 21-yard catch in the fourth quarter proved especially important, as it ended a stretch of seven straight three-and-outs for Baltimore.

“A lot of guys get caught up with stats and everything else that goes along with that, but he doesn’t,” running back Ray Rice said. “Anquan Boldin goes ahead and is a plugger. He just wants to win and he loves playing football.”

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Given Boldin’s interview, these plays were not that important. However, he really had lofty expectations after his contributions in Baltimore’s Super Bowl XLVII run.

His Super Bowl XLVII feat at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome included finishing with six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.Many credited Jacoby Jones for his two long touchdown plays, one just before halftime and the other to open the second half. But for quarterback Joe Flacco, it was Boldin who stole the show with his critical catch on third-and-inches in the fourth quarter.

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Boldin delivered a timely 15-yard reception against the 49ers. As Flacco dropped back five steps, Boldin worked his way downfield on a vertical route. The quarterback delivered the pass as Boldin continued to move away from the cornerback. Boldin turned to track the pass, adjusted his stride, and rose above. The reception gave Baltimore a first down, and the offense converted the opportunity into a 38-yard field goal six plays later.

But this heroic play could not secure Boldin’s future in Baltimore. A month after the Super Bowl win, the Ravens traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.

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The Ravens faced a salary-cap challenge heading into the 2013 season and hoped Boldin would help ease the pressure by agreeing to a pay cut. The franchise wanted him to surrender $2 million from his scheduled salary, but the veteran receiver wasn’t interested in renegotiating his deal.

Boldin stood firm on his original contract, refusing to compromise on an agreement he had already signed.

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After that, he played for the 49ers and then with the Detroit Lions, but never tasted the success he found with Baltimore.