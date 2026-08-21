Ravens Locker Room Takes Dig at John Harbaugh While Praising Jesse Minter

Jesse Minter passed his first test in the Baltimore Ravens camp as they won 24-7 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game. So, when it came to rating their new head coach, the Baltimore players did not hesitate to show how John Harbaugh and his staff lagged when it came to an important factor compared to Minter and Co.

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On August 20, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman was asked to point out the biggest difference between the old and the new system.

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“I would just say very detail-oriented team,” Bateman took a dig at Harbaugh without taking the former head coach’s name. “From head coach to OC to receivers coach, everybody really harps on the details and the small things. That’s just not what we were in our past. He’s very communicative with us, very talkative, very informative with us, and that’s what we’ve never had here.”

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Veteran offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, too, held the same opinion about Minter, who returned for his second stint in Baltimore, this time as the head coach.

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“I think Jesse just values details and the finer details a little bit more,” the 2019 First-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler said. “I think that is something that is very much harped on, and he is also a very positive overall guy.”

It has been a long ride for the Ravens with Harbaugh on the wheel. He joined as the head coach in 2008 and was fired after the 2025 season as he took up the head coaching job at the New York Giants. Having devoted 18 years to Baltimore, Harbaugh held a 180-113 record and won the Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens. Yet, players now feel the coach who has been around for only a few months has shown a greater commitment to detail than the man who led the team for almost two decades.

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Going by Bateman’s statement, the locker room did not feel he was properly adapting to the modern game.

“Right now we’re just learning how to play fast, smart football and trust our training and trust the call and trust our teammates and whatnot,” added Bateman. “So, I think that’s the difference right now is, honestly, just building that team chemistry for sure.”

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Minter, on the other hand, who has been the Ravens’ former defensive assistant, brings football intelligence to the table. According to new Ravens defensive line coach Lou Esposito, Minter’s knowledge spans everything from coverage concepts and defensive fronts to individual techniques.

“He is super smart. He has an unbelievable football mind, not only coverage-wise, but front-wise,” he said. “Where guys should be lined up, where guys should step, how they should place their hands, and he sees the whole picture.”

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Not to forget that instead of ripping up the foundation that Harbaugh has established over the years, Minter made his own modifications. For instance, he shortened the practice as compared to the ones run by Harbaugh.

That attention to detail has carried over to the offensive side, where coaches have already tweaked Lamar Jackson’s footwork. Bateman declined to delve further into other changes because doing so would give away too much of the new offense.