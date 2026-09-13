Ravens Won’t Extend Lamar Jackson This Season as Insider Addresses Reported ‘Beef’ Between the Two

The Baltimore Ravens have a major roster roadblock, and somehow, it got buried under all the news that developed this offseason. There is a chance that Lamar Jackson may no longer wear purple in 2028, as his contract ends after the 2027 season. After months of speculation on the topic, Jackson has his answer.

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“There will be no last-minute, buzzer-beating, day-of-the-opener lucrative contract extension for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson — the way there was for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on opening day two years ago, per league sources,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X on September 12. “Any deal is on hold, likely until 2027.”

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At 29, Jackson has two years left on his current deal and could hit unrestricted free agency after the 2027 season. The Ravens could look to extend him before then, given that his $84.34 million cap hit for 2027 is the NFL’s third-highest.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been honest about his intentions of handing the two-time MVP a new contract. He showed his interest publicly to make Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

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“We’ve got free agents and I don’t want to go into free agency with that hanging overhead,” Bisciotti said nearly eight months ago in January. “And I made that clear to Lamar and I think he was very appreciative of my stance and hopefully willing to work with [Ravens general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and not get this thing dragged out into April like the last time. It’s very hard for him to build a roster when that thing is not settled.”

Well, their willingness to get this sorted is expected. Since making his NFL debut in 2018, Jackson has gone 76-31 (.710) as a regular-season starter, giving him the second-best record in the league. But the extension he secured in 2023 followed after a messy negotiation between the two sides. Jackson had even asked for a trade because the Ravens “have not been interested in meeting my value.”

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“I think people remember that, know Jackson and the team didn’t appear to be on the same page for parts of last season and assume that will carry over into these negotiations,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote.

“He has to have some level of frustration because he’s the only quarterback that has to go through this twice,” Former Raven Shannon Sharpe said on Nightcap. “Remember, he played one year on the franchise tag. No other quarterback—Dak did it one year, and then they came back, and they took care of Dak, and they’ve been taking care of Dak ever since. He like, ‘I got to go through this again?’”

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But as reported by The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones, Jackson and the Ravens are still in good terms.

“People definitely think there’s beef, but they’re wrong,” a league source said. “In the past, and now.”

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However, just because the Ravens have postponed discussions doesn’t mean the problem is done and dusted. Jackson has a no-tag clause on his contract, which means he is up for grabs once the contract runs out, and there is no extension in the picture. It can be catastrophic for Baltimore to lose Jackson, because he is one of the best in the league.

With the new contract still away, there are already too many things on Jackson’s plate. He has yet to perfect his resume, missing out on the most crucial honor.

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Lamar Jackson’s Impressive Resume Still Has One Major Missing Piece

Talking about Jackson’s records? He has done enough. He is the fastest QB in NFL history to reach 6,000 career rushing yards (100 games). His name is etched with the most 100-yard rushing performances by a QB in the league. But sometimes these records fall short of pushing Jackson’s case firmly.

First and most important is the Super Bowl that Jackson is yet to win. Secondly, he is only 3-5 in the playoffs, a fact rival fans often use to doubt his talent. Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP winner, too. But since the expectation has always been a Lombardi, the lack of it has begun to stand out.

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When asked what would make this season a successful one for the Ravens, Jackson replied, “Winning it all.”

“It would be crazy for me to say I played with Lamar Jackson and we didn’t win no championships,” veteran and star running back Derrick Henry said on The Lounge. “I cannot have that. I do not want that to be a thing. We’ve got to do it.”

Lamar Jackson posted his career-bests in 2024 with 4,172 yards and 41 touchdowns. Plagued by injuries last season, it dipped to 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns. Paired with a weak offensive line, Jackson’s 2025 campaign was one fans would like to forget.

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Raven fans are waiting for their quarterback to prove himself and, hopefully, stick around in Baltimore for the long run.