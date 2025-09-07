Bears News: Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams Face Harsh Reality as Vikings Defense Awaits

Caleb Williams arrives at Soldier Field with an excellent record against the Minnesota Vikings. In two games against the team, the quarterback has a 96.7 passer rating for 531 yards and three touchdowns. The statistics work in his advantage, but Minnesota holds the all-time series at 68-58-2. With Monday Night Football coming up, Williams is aware that previous success will only take him so far as he goes up against a defense celebrated for pressure, discipline. The hard realities in store for Williams extend beyond the Vikings’ front seven.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the most recent Pro Football Football Show episode, analysts broke down the pressure on the quarterback and his new head coach, Ben Johnson. Moving to Chicago from having been OC of the Detroit Lions’ one of the NFL’s top-scoring offenses, Johnson has the burden of transferring past success onto a fresh roster. “New head coach… I’m know there’s Lions tape out there somewhere, but this isn’t the Lions team,” Dan Katz explained. ” I do think there’s an element of surprise that Ben Johnson will be able to do some things that Vikings maybe are not ready for right away.” Because Johnson’s Lions teams of 2022-2024 led the league in points per game and total yards per game, always proving elite-level offensive competence. Vikings legend Fred Smoot referenced the transition from Williams to Johnson, referencing particular pitfalls the quarterback will encounter.

”Coach Johnson, he like a quarterback that throws on time, throws on rhythm, get the ball out his hand. But that ain’t where Caleb excels, he excels when the game extends,” Smoot said. “They gonna have to find a happy medium with each other. and they ain’t gonna do that the first game against a Minnesota defense,” Smoot further mentioned that the initial game will be a true test of chemistry, strategy, and decision-making in high-pressure situations. The addition of Johnson will be an instrumental part of Williams’ development, and the effect can already be felt during practice and team meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The influence can already be sensed throughout practice and team meetings. Before the opener, Johnson spoke about the challenges. He said that his players need to be open-minded and be prepared to realize that they’re going to get hit in the teeth a couple of times. Johnson’s comments indicate he is aware that, though he has dominated Flores in the past, the Bears’ personnel and scheme are still evolving, and execution will be paramount.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Johnson selected the Bears, he made one thing clear: what he was going to do with Williams was part of the scheme. “He’s so young. There’s a lot that he’s learning, but he’s a sponge right now,” Johnson said. Williams’ eagerness to learn has reassured coaches and analysts. Williams is coming off a solid rookie season with over 3,500 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Jon Gruden also had his opinion, centering on the stress and test of the Week 1 game. “The Bears, I think, gotta win this game. They gotta win this game at home.” Gruden’s words best summarized the precarious balancing act of authority, strategy, and expectation on which Williams and Johnson will have to rely on one another.

AD

Bears’ O-line under defining test vs. Vikings

The Vikings begin the 2025 season with a Monday Night Football matchup against the Bears, and everyone’s watching to see if the Vikings’ defense can keep Caleb Williams at bay. For the Bears, the greater narrative is in how their offensive line handles it. Minnesota blitzed to great success last year, sitting near the top of the league in pressure while maintaining coverage discipline as well. That approach rattled quarterbacks across the board, and now it’s Williams’ turn to prove he can stand tall against relentless heat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stopping the run will be the priority. The Bears averaged just 4.0 yards per carry in 2024, well below elite rushing teams and a notable decline from Ben Johnson’s Detroit output. Without improved line play, Chicago risks becoming one-dimensional, allowing coordinator Brian Flores to dial up blitzes and force Williams into hurried throws. The Bears’ ability to create rushing lanes will determine whether they can keep Minnesota’s defense honest.

The hardest fight might be up front. Minnesota strengthened its interior with Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, two experienced players who are experts at collapsing the pocket and moving quarterbacks off their positions. With their edge rushers, the Vikings can pin Williams from all sides, making quick timing routes more difficult to complete. For Chicago’s line, this game is more than a Week 1 test; it’s an opportunity to establish the tone for the season. If they do hold, Johnson’s offense can get into a rhythm early; otherwise, the Bears might be scrambling from snap one.