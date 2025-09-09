Ben Johnson Being a ‘Prick’ Like Bill Belichick Is Exactly What Caleb Williams Needs, Says NFL Legend

There is no finer way to characterize what Caleb Williams is heading into in Chicago than this: tough love in its purest form. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams already received a first-hand sample that his new head coach, Ben Johnson, will not coddle him. And by the standards of NFL legends, that is what the young star may need to get his ceiling higher.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NFL legend Cris Carter wasn’t beating around the bush when talking about Johnson’s demeanor. On Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Carter straight out said, “From the time he’s been in the building, Ben Johnson’s been a prick. And with a lot of these quarterbacks … you hear Tom Brady talk about it a little bit. Bill Belichick he was such a prick to Tom Brady. And Tom just developed this toughness that’s hard to build now.” Carter described how Johnson’s firm approach could be identified from the initial press conference, which Williams was part of. Just like what Belichick used to do with Tom Brady. Be firm and be honest about the plays.

The Hall of Fame coach didn’t spare criticism of the Hall of Fame quarterback during the New England Patriots’ famously intense film-room sessions, known for their unforgiving analysis and demanding standards. Ross Tucker and Andrew Hawkins, both former Patriots players, provide an inside perspective on the team’s culture and coaching methods during their time with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to Tucker, Belichick represents pure negative reinforcement as a leader. During speaking engagements, Tucker reveals the Patriots’ daily 8 a.m. ritual: showcasing the five worst practice plays from the previous day while Belichick ridicules the players who made mistakes. “Your motivation there is to not be on one of those five plays,” Tucker explained, describing a fear-based system designed to avoid public embarrassment rather than positive encouragement.

Hawkins revealed the psychological pressure of avoiding Bill’s wrath, saying players constantly worried about making mistakes during practice. Even Tom Brady, in his 15th season, wasn’t spared the harsh criticism. Hawkins recalled Belichick telling the defense, “Safeties, I told you you need to be off the hashes in Cover-2, luckily we don’t have a quarterback who can hit the broad side of a barn, otherwise this would have been a touchdown.” The comment was directed at Brady, showing no player was immune from Belichick’s cutting remarks. As they say, diamonds are formed in the rough. Belichick had a way to make sure every player did what was required in the best way possible, and no one got special treatment, even if you are the GOAT, Tom Brady.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So the message is clear to Williams: college habits, particularly holding onto the ball for too long, would not fly in the NFL. ”That prolonged holding on to the ball? That’s going to be over. And I believe Ben Johnson’s going to change that immediately,” Carter said. Having Ben Johnson’s tough love will surely improve Williams in more than one way, and the Bears can expect his true potential to come out in the long run.

Carter mentioned Williams, like most of the great college quarterbacks, relied on improv at USC. Carter is confident that the ‘prick’ approach of Johnson will cause Williams to throw faster and more intelligently and use his arm ability to its utmost extent. During the offseason, Ben Johnson has been very demanding of Williams, keeping the young quarterback sharp and focused on improving his decision-making and mechanics. In Week 2 of the preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, he went 6 for 10 for 107 yards and a touchdown, no interceptions, and no sacks. A peek at the balance and calmness he’s attaining under Johnson’s teaching.

AD

Carter’s analogy of Brady to Carter was not small talk. He stressed that Belichick’s being tough was a critical component in developing Brady’s toughness and mental toughness, even a few years beyond the quarterback being already a legend. ”Tom just developed this toughness that’s hard to build now,” Carter mentioned, stressing how rare that type of environment is for today’s league.

Johnson appears committed to maximizing Caleb Williams’ potential, with comprehensive plans and a vision to develop him into an elite quarterback. The organization is prepared to invest heavily in Williams’ growth, sparing no expense in the process.

Caleb Williams learning NFL toughness

Appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Johnson laid out the philosophy behind his methods.“I think it’s just the natural course of coaching,” Johnson told Adams when asked about Williams saying he’s tough on him. “You have to tell guys when it’s good and you have to tell guys when it’s bad. We’ve had a healthy back-and-forth. He’s learning, he’s growing, he’s a young player, and I think when you’re young, you want to be coach hard because that’s going to pull out the best of you. He’s been that way, that’s been his approach, he’s been very receptive, very coachable, and we see him getting better every day,” he said. Though demanding, his practices are intended to shape Williams to the NFL’s velocity, pressure, and uncertainty. By blending the college improvisational lessons with Johnson’s discipline, Williams is being transformed into a quarterback who can make faster, smarter choices and build the resilience required to survive at the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In Week 1 of the Bears’ action against the Minnesota Vikings, Williams displayed the kind of skill and talent that scouts were expecting. In Chicago’s opening series, he was 6 for 6 spot on for 51 yards, connecting with receivers such as Rome Odunze in the process before punctuating the drive with a 9-yard rushing score. Bending his shoulder and bulldozing, Williams pushed through Vikings cornerback Jeff Okudah at the goal line, a play that sums up both his athleticism and competitive passion. Despite the loss of 24-27 to the Vikings, the quarterback was composed and precise, qualities of his future under a demanding coach like Johnson.

For Carter, these moments prove that even the greatest quarterbacks require a coach to push them out of their comfort zone. In Chicago, Williams is walking into the same fire that Tom once was part of. Criticism will be merciless, and expectations will go through the roof, but the goal is improvement. Under the hard-nosed teaching of Johnson, Williams can complement his God-given gifts with discipline, decision-making, and toughness of mind.