Ben Johnson Doesn't Hide Back True Feelings on Hatred Against Packers Amid Matt LaFleur Handshake Controversy

By Aaindri Thakuri

Jan 12, 2026 | 12:52 PM EST

Ben Johnson Doesn’t Hide Back True Feelings on Hatred Against Packers Amid Matt LaFleur Handshake Controversy

ByAaindri Thakuri

Jan 12, 2026 | 12:52 PM EST

The Chicago Bears head coach, Ben Johnso,n was always going to be jubilant after a historic comeback victory against the Green Bay Packers, but his post-game emotions made a bold statement. The intensity of the win carried over into the locker room, where head coach Ben Johnson made sure his team knew exactly how much the win meant as he started his opening speech by yelling “F— the Packers,” to a room of cheering players. Since then, he’s explained his actions. 

“Like I said before, there’s a rivalry that exists between the two teams—something that I truly recognize and am a part of,” Johnson said, as per 670 The Score’s X post. “And I just… I don’t like that team.”

Johnson doubled down on his feelings during the postgame press conference, openly admitting his personal disdain for the Chicago-Green Bay rivalry. He explained to reporters that he fully recognizes the deep-seated history between the two franchises and has fully embraced his role in it.

