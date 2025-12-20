Caleb Williams Awaits Historic Moment With Ben Johnson Amid Bears QB’s Tensions With ESPN

Essentials Inside The Story Caleb Williams is on the verge of making history.

Can Williams make history at the Week 16 Green Bay Packers game?

Caleb Williams missed a scheduled pregame ESPN interview.

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of making history as star quarterback Caleb Williams closes in on a milestone no Bears’ star has ever reached. It’s a 4,000-yard passing season. For nearly 30 years, the team record has been held by Erik Kramer, who threw for 3,838 yards and 29 touchdowns in 1995. Now, with just three games left in the season, as per reports, Williams is within striking distance of shattering that long-standing mark.

Currently, Williams sits at 3,150 passing yards. To reach the 4,000-yard mark and rewrite the franchise history books, he needs to gain 850 more yards, which averages out to about 283 yards per game. While it is a steep goal, the rookie quarterback has shown he can handle the pressure, already surpassing his touchdown total (which is 21 currently) from last season and leading the team to more wins than they had all of last year. Currently, the team has a 10-4 record.

The turnaround in Williams’ performance is largely credited to his strong connection with first-year head coach Ben Johnson. After a difficult debut season marked by coaching instability, Williams has thrived in Johnson’s new system. He notes that the team’s improved running game has forced defenses to stay honest, which in turn has created more opportunities for big plays in the air. Williams recently shared that he is having a lot of fun as the team continues to fine-tune the details of their offense.

“I would say us getting our run game going after the bye week, that helps everything for a quarterback. As all the quarterbacks know in the NFL, if you get your running game going, it makes things pop open a little bit easier. That’s been good. And then I think the aspect of the details that we’ve been trying to make sure we fine-tune and stay on top of in the pass game that we’ve been harping on and preaching, and working towards. I think we’re stillobviously going to do that every single week, every single day. I think we’ve been getting better with that,” he said.

For a franchise and a fanbase that has waited decades for an elite passing performance, this season feels like more than just a potential record-breaker. It feels like the beginning of a new era where Williams and Johnson are just getting started.

While his performance has put him in the spotlight, it may have created some friction with the league’s biggest broadcast partner.

What happened between Caleb Williams and ESPN

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is facing some criticism after missing scheduled pregame interviews with the ESPN “Monday Night Football” crew. Broadcaster Joe Buck recently shared that Williams failed to show up for two different video calls intended to help the TV team prepare for their broadcast. Buck noted that the network tried to be as flexible as possible to fit the rookie’s busy schedule, even waiting on a Zoom call for a long time, but Williams simply never joined.

“We understand you guys are busy. You’re preparing for a game. The last thing you probably want to do is talk to us,” Buck said. “It’s kind of part of the drill, but we will do it when it works for you, on your schedule.” Despite the flexibility, Buck added, “We sat on a Zoom waiting forever and he just never came! I don’t know what else we can do.”

Imago SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-WILLIAMS-TB Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks after practice at Halas Hall on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Lake Forest, Illinois. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS Lake Forest IL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 143790330W BrianxCassellax krtphotoslive953519

This situation has sparked rumors of a “feud” between Williams and legendary quarterback Troy Aikman, who serves as the game’s lead analyst. Some fans felt Aikman was being overly critical of Williams during recent games, calling one of Chicago’s big plays “lucky.” While Williams explained that he missed one of the meetings because he was working late at the team facility and tried to call Aikman back later, the missed connections have kept the conversation going.

Despite the off-field drama, Williams has significantly improved his play lately, taking fewer sacks and leading a much more efficient offense. As the Bears push for a spot in the playoffs, his growth on the field is helping the team stay competitive.

All eyes will be on him this Sunday as the Bears take on their long-time rivals, the Green Bay Packers, in a high-stakes divisional game.