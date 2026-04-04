Caleb Williams Eyes F1 Team Ownership After Revealing Post-Retirement Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Williams is a huge Formula 1 fan

Caleb Williams founded his investment firm 888 Midas in 2024

The Chicago Bears QB is already planning for life after football

Whether it’s Lewis Hamilton’s latest paddock fit, the Smooth Operator anthem for Carlos Saiz playing on repeat, or rumors about how Kimi Antonelli is actually Senna reborn, Formula 1’s cultural takeover feels impossible to ignore. The hype around the sport has grown so big that even NFL superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have joined the bandwagon and acquired a 24% stakes in the Alpine F1 team. Now, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is following the blueprint.

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Until last year, Williams only had 3 things left to check: Beat Tom Brady and learn how to drive an F1 car. But as we navigate the offseason, his interest is shifting more toward the business side of the sport.

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When asked if there was anything that he particularly had his eyes on. (in terms of investment) Caleb said, “One of the other big ones for us and personally for me is F1,” on Front Office Sports News. “I love F1. I’ve grown to become a really, really big fan of it. And so that’s one of them.” But this interest of his in F1 is not new.

Williams has been a Formula 1 fan for a long time. In fact, Brad Pitt’s F1 movie is one of his top three best movies, he mentioned, apart from Good Will Hunting and The Dark Knight. Moreover, he has also been vocal about his desire to learn and drive an F1 car. But investing in the sport is new. Although he wants to invest in the sport, he has not specifically mentioned which team he wants to be a part of. His interest in investments is not something out of the blue.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears Oct 6, 2024 Chicago, Illinois, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 looks on from the sideline against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Chicago Soldier Field Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDanielxBartelx 20241006_sns_bd7_00439

Williams has made several investments through his firm, 888 Midas, founded in 2024, with seasoned entrepreneurs John Terzian and Ross Walker as the managing partners. While explaining the idea behind creating 888 Midas, the Bears QB had said:

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“I’ve always envisioned myself as both an athlete and an entrepreneur,” Williams said, adding, “I realized early on how important it is to build with the best team and foundation for my business interests.”

Together, they have invested in several companies, including Athletic Brewing, Function Health, Goop Kitchen, and Boston Legacy FC, a new National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) expansion franchise, and it’s a portfolio that reflects Williams strict no vices investment philosophy.

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“As an athlete, I’ve learned that success comes from consistency, discipline, and vision—principles that also drive everything we do at 888 Midas. With 888 Midas, our goal is to help build the next generation of impactful brands.”

Moreover, holding a stake in a sports franchise is pretty common nowadays, and many NFL players have already added it to their resumes. Kansas City Chiefs’ dynamic quarterback/tight end duo, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, have invested in the Alpine Racing LTD F1 team. Even NFL legend Tom Brady has a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

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It’s the other way around as well. Back in 2022, Lewis Hamilton also became a part-owner of the Denver Broncos, showing how investing in a sports franchise really goes a long way.

So, there are different options to choose from, and maybe the quarterback has already started thinking about that. As the quarterbacks’ take on investments came right after he revealed his retirement plans.

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Caleb Williams reveals his retirement plans

It has been two years since Caleb Williams made it to the NFL. Despite being only 24, the quarterback is preparing a map post-retirement. In a recent interview with Front Office Sports News, Caleb detailed his post-retirement strategy.

“There’s only 32 teams, there’s only 32 quarterbacks, and there maybe one or two stars of wide receivers, and you start diving into those percentages, when you retire those go away,” said Caleb. “So, you wanna be able to capitalize, you wanna be able to put yourself in positions, so that when you’re done, you don’t have to go and like you’re going to go work. 888’s going to be around for a long time, but you don’t have to go and make a living for yourself.”

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The USC alum’s comments highlight his awareness of a pro athlete’s career. To ensure he doesn’t have to ‘go and make a living’ after football, he’s channeling his earnings into his firm, 888 Midas, which he believes is in for the long haul. When required, he can take profits from those investments and use them accordingly.

This process is tedious because he must be extra careful and scrutinize every detail before any investment, even if he wants to become a part-owner of his favorite F1 team.

Regardless, he still has an important goal to check off his wishlist. He aims to dethrone NFL legend Tom Brady by winning eight Super Bowls. His performance last season showed significant growth, a key reason for the Bears’ turnaround. He threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns against only 7 interceptions, but the most telling improvement was in his pocket presence.

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After being sacked a league-high 68 times in his rookie year, he cut that number to just 24, demonstrating a much-improved ability to read defenses and protect the football.

With a clear vision for his life on and off the field, Williams’ biggest challenge will be balancing his ambitious Super Bowl goals with the meticulous planning his investment empire requires.