Chicago Left With Final Chance to Stop Bears’ Indiana Relocation Amid $5B Stadium Move

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 28: Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter 98 tips the pass from Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 28th, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The Chicago Bears are closer than ever to leaving Illinois. After a strong season where they won their division, the team is now choosing between two main spots for a new $5 billion stadium: Arlington Heights, Illinois, or Hammond, Indiana.

Indiana is moving very fast to welcome the team. Last Thursday, lawmakers there unanimously passed a plan to create a special group that would help build a massive stadium near Wolf Lake in Hammond.

The Bears have already pledged $2 billion of their own money toward this Indiana project. Because things are moving so quickly, the team called this progress their “most meaningful step” so far. Meanwhile, things in Illinois have hit a major roadblock.

“Illinois legislators are meeting Thursday to go over a ‘Mega Project Bill,’ which provides the Bears their desired property tax break in Arlington Heights,” NFL reporter Evan Sidery reported on his X account. “If the Illinois House Revenue & Finance Committee doesn’t sign off, this will likely push the Bears to Hammond, Indiana.”

For Chicago fans who oppose the move, this represents the final chance to stop it, but success depends on the Illinois House Revenue & Finance Committee refusing to sign off.

State leaders were supposed to meet to discuss the “Mega Project Bill,” which would give the Bears a 40-year property tax freeze in Arlington Heights, meaning the bill would ‘freeze’ the property tax value of a site at its current level for a long time.

In layman’s terms, if a team builds a state-of-the-art stadium that makes the land much more valuable, their property taxes wouldn’t suddenly spike. Instead, the team could negotiate a steady payment plan that lasts for up to 40 years, giving them a clear and predictable budget for decades.

In mid-February 2026, the plan seemed to be moving forward quickly. High-ranking Bears officials met with state leaders, and a public hearing was scheduled to discuss the details.

However, the team recently asked to delay that meeting to “tweak” the bill. This delay has many worried that the Bears are shifting their focus entirely toward Indiana. Only if they speed up the process can they stop the shift.

But on the broader side, while the Bears look for a new home, Chicago is already planning for a future without them. The Chicago Park District recently shared a $630 million plan to fix up Soldier Field.

Instead of being just a football stadium, the city wants to turn it into a world-class place for concerts and other events. They plan to spend $130 million on the stadium itself and $500 million to fix traffic and parking issues.

Even if the Bears move, the city believes Soldier Field can stay successful by hosting global stars. Which option will the Bears choose?

Indiana is ready to welcome the team as they issue an official statement on the Bears’ $5B stadium move

The Chicago Bears are moving forward with huge plans for their future as the 2026 season approaches. The team recently announced that they are looking into building a brand-new stadium in a surprising location: Hammond, Indiana. This news came as leaders in both Illinois and Indiana made major moves regarding where the team will play in 2026 and beyond.

Confirming these plans, Indiana Governor Mike Braun shared his excitement about bringing the team to the Hoosier State. In a statement on X, he highlighted the state’s business-friendly environment and the specific spot they have in mind.

“Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears,” Braun said. “We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal. If approved, the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly.”

This update follows a meeting where Indiana lawmakers discussed a new bill to create the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority. This group would be responsible for managing the billions of dollars needed to build the arena. Under this plan, the state would actually own the stadium, while the Bears would sign a lease to play their games at the Wolf Lake site.

Reports suggest the Bears are nearing a $5 billion deal to make the move official. For the past three years, the team has struggled to reach an agreement for a new home in Illinois. While they originally bought land in Arlington Heights, that project faced too many political and financial hurdles. Now that Illinois talks have stalled, Indiana has stepped in with a much more aggressive offer.