“I’m Obsessed With Caleb Williams”: Kay Adams’ Bold Confession on Bears QB After Playoff Win vs. Packers

Essentials Inside The Story Caleb Williams delivered a historic performance as the Chicago Bears rallied in their NFL wild-card playoff game.

Kay Adams, clearly impressed by his performance, made a bold admission about the quarterback.

The comeback win marked Chicago’s first playoff victory in 15 years, with Williams leading the charge.

Caleb Williams dropped back, sold a pump fake, and hit DJ Moore in stride down the sideline for the go-ahead touchdown. His recent performance against the Packers brought back a discussion that hasn’t come up in a long time. It’s whether the Chicago Bears have finally found long-term stability at quarterback. On top of that, his playoff debut had an NFL sportscaster, Kay Adams, singing his praises.

“We should just make an entire, like, Instagram reel about my obsession with Caleb Williams. Like, I’m so deep into Caleb,” commentator Kay Adams said in the latest episode of ‘Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams.’ “I’ll get in a fight with you in a parking lot about Caleb Williams. I will get—we had somebody chirping about his, uh, his hype reel, how he puts up a hype reel. Don’t even try. Don’t even try to commit to Caleb for his bravado, his confidence, or the way he is well-documented. I could not love him more.”

Adams’ obsession isn’t surprising.

Leading the Bears to their first playoff win in 15 years, Caleb Williams overcame two interceptions and an 18-point halftime deficit. He then led the team back from 15 points behind in the final quarter.

During the first half of the game, he struggled to find rhythm with his long-range passing, connecting on only two of five attempts for 40 yards while also throwing an interception on passes traveling 15 yards or more.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Nov 16, 2025 Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams 18 warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffreyxBeckerx 20251116_tcs_bc9_015

He made the most of the second half, though. He completed 7 of 13 deep passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, marking the highest number of passing yards he has ever recorded in a single half.

By the time the final whistle blew, Caleb Williams had put up a busy stat line, finishing with 24 completions on 48 attempts for a total of 361 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. His ability to deliver when it matters most has become a defining trait of his season.

Even Bears head coach Ben Johnson gave Caleb Williams a public shoutout.

“Caleb came through for us,” Johnson said after postgame celebrations. “He made big-time throws in some crucial situations.”

In fact, Caleb Williams has now orchestrated seven game-winning drives in either the fourth quarter or overtime. This ties him with Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix for the most in the NFL this year and also sets a new benchmark for the Bears.

Caleb Williams recorded one of the historic plays in the Bears’ history

After 15 years of waiting, the Bears finally secured a playoff victory by pulling off a stunning comeback against the Green Bay Packers. The win marks a big shift for the franchise, credited largely to the partnership between coach Ben Johnson and 24-year-old quarterback Caleb Williams.

While the game started poorly, Williams proved he could handle the pressure, transforming into the leader the Bears have desperately needed.

The game looked like a disaster early on, with the Packers taking a commanding 21–3 lead. Even the fans in the stands at Soldier Field looked worried, especially after a few failed fourth-down attempts by the coaching staff. However, Williams refused to let the season end there.

This is what Kay couldn’t stop from noticing either, as she said, “I cannot get out of my head the fourth and eighth. I cannot. And I’m sure everyone else in Chicago is right there with me. It is this right here. This is one of the great plays in the Bears’ storied 100-plus-year history.”

The most defining moment came when the Bears faced a daunting fourth-and-eight. After a penalty pushed them back, Williams was forced to scramble to his left to avoid a heavy pass rush. He threw a deep strike to Rome Odunze for a 27-yard gain. That play shifted the entire momentum of the game and left fans and commentators in awe.

This historic performance not only ended the team’s long playoff drought but also signaled the start of a brand new era for the Bears.