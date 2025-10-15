NFL Doctor Pinpoints Multiple Concerns With DJ Moore’s Injury Despite Bears WR’s Release From Hospital

Monday night’s game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders ended in a nail-biting 25-24 victory for the Bears, but not without a significant scare for fans. Star wide receiver DJ Moore was taken to the hospital after the game, following a hit to his midsection during the first half.

Moore, 28, managed to stay in the game despite appearing to be in discomfort, finishing with three receptions for 42 yards and two rushing attempts for 10 yards. However, he was later seen leaving Northwest Stadium in an ambulance, causing concern. Initially, the main reason for the injury was unknown until it was later revealed by Bears head coach Ben Johnson, as he clarified that Moore’s journey to the hospital was a precautionary measure related to a groin injury.

Sports medicine physician Jesse Morse, M.D., has now taken to his social media X to elaborate on Moore’s physical condition as he wrote;

“Was admitted to the hospital for a groin injury. NOT COMMON….. The fact that he is back in Chicago is good news, but his status for Week 7 is unclear.”

The possible causes of DJ Moore’s hospitalization range from testicular torsion or an incarcerated inguinal hernia to trauma involving the femoral artery, vein, or testicle — all rare but serious groin-related conditions. Recovery timelines vary depending on severity and treatment, spanning from a couple of weeks for minor trauma to six or more weeks for surgical cases. The fact that Moore has been discharged and is back in Chicago is an encouraging sign, though his availability for Week 7 remains uncertain as the team evaluates his recovery.

Moore’s status is officially “day-to-day” after returning to Chicago on Tuesday. While it’s currently unknown if he will miss any playing time, the Bears have not released an official recovery timeline or treatment plan, leaving fans and analysts waiting for more details. In the meantime, the NFL’s physician has publicly suggested that the team would be better off pursuing Luther Burden III as an alternative option, writing:

“Luther Burden would be the biggest beneficiary if DJM were to miss time.”

Losing him, even temporarily, would be a major blow, as he has been an essential weapon for Coach Johnson. In his last five games, Moore was highly productive and versatile, catching 19 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown, while adding 25 crucial yards on eight carries. Johnson loves deploying him in multiple ways, both as a primary receiver and lined up in the backfield. Moore’s uncertain availability will certainly keep the team on its toes ahead of next week’s matchup.

Moore’s injury might provide an opportunity for Luther Burden III

The biggest question mark for the Chicago Bears heading into Week 7 is the status of star wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore has never missed a game since joining the team, but he is currently day-to-day with a groin injury he sustained in Week 6. If Moore is limited or can’t play against the Saints, the team will need someone to step up immediately. The strongest speculation points directly to rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III as the player poised to take on a significantly expanded role, creating a tremendous opportunity for the young playmaker.

The Bears’ coaching staff is already sold on Luther Burden III because of how efficient he’s been, even with limited playing time during the week 6 game. He was only on the field for 15 plays, but he caught all four passes thrown to him for 51 yards. The proof is in a key stat: when the quarterback throws the ball his way, Burden leads the entire team with a massive 146.5 passer rating. He just makes big plays happen every time he touches the ball.

With questions looming on whether Moore will be available for week 7 or not. Everyone is looking at this as Luther Burden III’s breakout moment. Out of the other team members of the Bears, Burden is the most likely player to see a huge increase in targets and be the receiver to watch in the Bears’ offense this week.