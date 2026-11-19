Joe Burrow is having a phenomenal run ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders, as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has recorded at least three touchdowns in each of the last five matchups. But as the Bengals prepare to face the Commanders on Monday Night Football, Burrow seems to be dealing with a health issue.

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Per the Bengals’ beat writer, Jay Morrison, Joe Burrow has an illness, forcing him to miss Thursday’s presser. At the same time, the Bengals also confirmed that the quarterback is dealing with an illness, and in his place, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will open the presser.

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“Quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) didn’t go through stretch at Thursday’s practice, and has swapped post-practice media podiums with wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase,” the team’s official website read. “Chase is to meet the press Thursday, and Burrow could go Friday or Saturday.”

Per reports, Burrow didn’t participate in the team stretch ahead of Thursday’s practice. But at the same time, the quarterback was dressed in full uniform and attended practice. But with Monday Night Football against the Commanders approaching, the Bengals seem to be cautious about the quarterback’s health, as Burrow will not be speaking to the media on Thursday.

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“Really, some challenging games over the last five weeks,” head coach Zac Taylor said of the Commanders. “Two losses, two wins, a tie. They’ve been in all of them. They could easily have been on a five-game winning streak, just like us. Talented team. I think they’re well coached. Quarterback’s a really good player. So really impressed with where they’re at. They got a big divisional win in prime time on the road. Very similar to what we’re coming off of. So I’m sure their headspace is very similar to how we feel, and it’ll be a tough battle for us.”

The development around Burrow gained momentum after the quarterback led the Bengals to a 38-18 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow completed 35-of-44 passes for 409 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, marking the fifth time in the last six games that he has recorded at least four touchdowns.

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After missing out on most of the 2025 season due to a turf toe injury, Joe Burrow has thrown for 2795 yards and 27 touchdowns, while completing 74.7% of his passes in nine games. In the process, he led the Bengals to a 7-2 record after the first ten weeks of the 2026 season. With Burrow running the offense, the team ranks 3rd in the league, averaging 30.9 points per game, and No. 1 in passing yards, recording 298.3 yards per game.

Now, the biggest question heading into the weekend is whether Burrow’s illness will have any impact on his availability against Washington. With the Bengals sitting at 7-2, even a limited Burrow could significantly change the team’s approach to Monday night’s matchup.