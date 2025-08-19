Bengals Face Massive Wrench in Trey Hendrickson Trade Talks After Latest Update Will Upset Joe Burrow

The soap opera around star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is officially back in full swing. The 30-year-old has been one of the league’s most efficient pass rushers, earning respect as a relentless, technically sound force off the edge. In March, Hendrickson asked out via trade after the Bengals refused to accept his contract demands. Nothing came out of it at the time, making it look like a trade was completely an outside chance. Then, in his July 22 pre-training camp interview, Bengals owner Mike Brown left no doubt: “We’re working to get Trey signed as we speak here.”

But now, only weeks later, Hendrickson appears to be again on the trade block. The latest news stands to infuriate quarterback Joe Burrow who has relied on Hendrickson as a cornerstone of the Cincinnati defense. According to sources, the Bengals have been actively pursuing trade talks for Hendrickson for weeks. But the negotiations have run into one major stumbling block: Cincinnati is looking for not just draft capital back in exchange, but also a young defensive prospect as part of any possible package.

As per NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bengals are “nowhere close” to a deal on guaranteed money in a possible extension either. Hendrickson reportedly wants a multiyear deal with substantial guarantees. An ask that has proven tricky for a franchise historically cautious with long-term guarantees. While Ja’Marr Chase and deputy Tee Higgins received notable extensions earlier this offseason, Hendrickson’s market value and timing make his contract uniquely complex. Especially as several playoff contenders face cap constraints that limit their ability to meet Cincinnati’s demands.

The situation has ripple effects across the Bengals’ roster planning. Without Hendrickson, the Bengals’ defense, which ranked 27th in DVOA last year, could fall even further. The Bengals are open to listening to a trade, but the price, evidently a 2026 first-rounder and a promising defensive player, has dampened some initial enthusiasm. Interested parties who have reportedly called include the Cleveland Browns, who might slot Hendrickson alongside Myles Garrett. But the divisional rivalry makes things tricky. The Indianapolis Colts, under the direction of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, have also been in contact, assessing how Hendrickson might fit alongside edge prospect JT Tuimoloau. The Carolina Panthers might employ Hendrickson to strengthen their 3-4 scheme with Derrick Brown, but giving up high draft value might deter them.

Other possible buyers for Hendrickson might be the New England Patriots, who have significant cap room and a pass rush that needs a veteran edge rusher, or the Green Bay Packers seeking to boost their pass rush after back-to-back average seasons. Every possible trade partner comes with an asterisk – meaning Cincinnati is unlikely to get Hendrickson out of town prior to the start of the regular season.

Joe Burrow would have good reason to be upset

For Burrow, Hendrickson’s status isn’t merely an in-house headache; it’s a team concern. The quarterback has publicly given praise to Hendrickson’s play and work ethic. “You guys all know how I feel about Trey. He’s a great player. I love Trey as a guy. He goes out and plays well every single Sunday. He’s very productive. He’s a guy that deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market is. So, like I said, we’ll see what happens with that. But I love Trey and hope he’s with us,” Burrow said.

His words put the tension into focus: though he would like Hendrickson to continue to be a mainstay on the Bengals’ defense, there is no assurance that the front office can meet the player’s requirements.

via Imago Credits: Imago

This doubt has a ripple effect on Joe Burrow, making his preparation and game planning more difficult. Hendrickson is not merely about sacks; his presence determines the balance of the Bengals’ defense, dictating the way Burrow plays the pocket and reads opposing offenses. Having an understanding of the front seven’s ability to pressure and control play-action gives one a sense of security and continuity. Without that certainty, Burrow is at risk of entering Week 1 without a complete knowledge of a vital defensive piece, which can put pressure on mental preparedness and trust in his team’s overall unit.

Lastly, Hendrickson’s case brings up a larger organizational issue. Finding equilibrium between cap concerns, draft value, and player happiness is never easy. How Cincinnati addresses the dilemma will impact not only the defensive performance on the gridiron but also locker room dynamics and Burrow’s psyche as they head into 2025.