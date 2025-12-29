Ja’Marr Chase Shows Lack of Confidence Chasing Final Goal With Joe Burrow & Bengals

Essentials Inside The Story Ja’Marr Chase addresses late-season focus after Cardinals win.

Chase sits at 117 receptions entering Bengals finale.

Ja’Marr Chase adds rare NFL milestone to fifth season.

Ja’Marr Chase is closing in on several milestones as the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their final game of the season against the Cleveland Browns. After scoring two touchdowns in a dominant 37–14 victory over the Cardinals, Chase successfully reached his goal of finding the end zone again. But it looks like the WR is feeling a bit underconfident… not about the team or anyone else, but about his own skills!

As the Bengals (6–10) look toward their season finale against the Cleveland Browns, Chase is balancing personal goals with team struggles. He currently sits at 117 receptions for the season through 16 games. Mike Petraglia, a reputed Bengals columnist, shares what Chase had to say after Sunday’s game on the likelihood of him eclipsing his own team record for single-season catches.

He didn’t even realize how close he was to his own record until it was mentioned to him postgame. “No, I didn’t even know I was that close. I don’t know I’m that close. How many I got? How many catches I’m going to win?”

While he is only 11 catches away from breaking his own franchise single-season record of 127 (set in 2024), Ja’Marr Chase expressed doubt about eclipsing that mark this year.

When the numbers were laid out for him, Chase dismissed the possibility outright and repeatedly. “I ain’t getting that this year. No? Nah. Nah. I ain’t getting that this year. That’s like 12 more catches. I ain’t getting that this year.”

Chase explained that the outburst wasn’t about chasing numbers, but about timing and momentum. “It just so happened I haven’t scored in a couple of weeks, and this is a game we’re playing, so I think that’s what happened.” He added that early execution set the tone for the rest of the game: “That’s how we get our momentum going for the second series and the third and so forth. So that first series is always our thrill.”

However, a more attainable and arguably more historic milestone is within reach. If Chase reaches the 120-reception mark on Sunday, he will become the first player to record back-to-back seasons of 120 catches since Michael Thomas did so with the New Orleans Saints in 2018–2019. Chase is yet to break his own record, but he has already solidified his name in the NFL record books.

Ja’Marr Chase marks his name in NFL history, joining Randy Moss

Apart from his reception record, Chase has officially made NFL history. After catching seven passes for 60 yards in his latest game, the Bengals star became the first player ever to record at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards, and seven touchdowns in each of his first five seasons. Chase caught two TD passes from Joe Burrow, who threw for 305 yards as the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Arizona Cardinals 37-14 on Sunday.

When asked about the achievement, Chase downplayed individual credit and pointed to his situation and support system. “Just a blessing. A good opportunity. A good position I’m in. Great guys around me. Great organization for me. And you know, I just fit the perfect picture.”

This consistency also puts him in elite company, joining Hall of Famer Randy Moss to hit that scoring mark in every one of their first five seasons. After the game, Ja’Marr Chase remained humble, calling the achievement a blessing and crediting his success to being in the “perfect picture” with a supportive organization and talented teammates.

“Good opportunity, good position I’m in, great guys around me, great organization for me. And you know, I just fit the perfect picture,” he said.

His consistency has been especially impressive given the team’s challenges at quarterback. When star Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury in Week 2, many worried that Ja’Marr Chase’s production would drop. However, he continued to put up elite numbers while playing with backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Joe Flacco. Burrow finally returned in Week 13, and the two superstars have immediately regained their rhythm on the field.

Throughout the year, Chase has reached several historic milestones. In Week 7 against the Steelers, he set a new Bengals franchise record by catching 16 passes in a single game. That same performance allowed him to join Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Randy Moss as one of the only three players to ever reach 6,000 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns within their first five seasons.

As the season winds down, Ja’Marr Chase remains near the top of almost every major category. He currently ranks second in the NFL in catches with 117 and fourth in receiving yards with 1,316. While he may not win the receiving “Triple Crown” as he did in 2024, his ability to dominate every single week has cemented his place as a generational talent.