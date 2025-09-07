brand-logo
Joe Burrow Assigns Blame for Bengals’ Struggles Despite Win vs Browns

ByKeshav Pareek

Sep 7, 2025 | 5:07 PM EDT

It came down to the wire, but Joe Burrow and the Bengals walked away with a tight 17-16 win over the Browns in Sunday’s season opener. Still, you could tell Burrow wasn’t exactly thrilled with how the offense looked. After the game, when asked about his thoughts on the one-point win, the quarterback kept it real.

Yeah, obviously got to get better in some areas, but we got the win,” he said. “So, this is how these early-season games look sometimes. Happy with the win. Just like any week, we’re gonna watch the tape and improve.” But when pressed on what needs tightening up as the season rolls on, Burrow didn’t hesitate—he pointed straight at the offense and his own struggles in that Week 1 clash. “We’ll watch the tape and we’ll see,” he added.

You know, obviously, we didn’t move the ball enough in the second half. I thought the first half was really good, but second half we kind of didn’t make enough plays on the outside. We didn’t protect well enough. I missed some throws, so, we got to get that cleaned up.”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

