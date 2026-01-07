Joe Burrow Shares Telling Message on Bengals’ Season After Final Decision on Zac Taylor’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Burrow came back, played winning football, season still slipped away.

Bengals' defense collapsed weekly, making Burrow’s return largely meaningless.

Zac Taylor stays; margin for excuses inside Cincinnati is gone.

The 2025 NFL season was a difficult year for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. After a season defined by physical setbacks and frustrating losses, the 29-year-old quarterback is ready to move on. The Bengals finished with a 6-11 record, their worst since Burrow’s rookie year, leaving them at the bottom of the division and out of the playoffs for the third straight season.

Following the announcement that Zac Taylor would remain head coach, Joe Burrow posted on his Instagram account, writing,

“2025 was…. Adversity.”

The biggest challenge was a serious “grade 3” turf toe injury that forced Burrow to have surgery in September. While many expected him to miss most of the year, he made a remarkably fast recovery and returned to the field on Thanksgiving. He led the team to a big win over the Ravens that night, proving he still had his signature competitive spark.

However, even with Joe Burrow back under center, the team struggled to find consistency. Cincinnati’s defense was one of the worst in the league, ranking near the very bottom in yards allowed. While Burrow managed to throw 17 touchdowns against only five interceptions in his eight starts, the team couldn’t overcome its defensive holes, finishing the season with a narrow loss to the Cleveland Browns with a score of 20-18.

Burrow admitted that the constant injuries have been a mental and physical grind. Since joining the NFL in 2020, he has only been able to play three full seasons without getting hurt. Despite the toll it has taken, he remains committed to his identity, stating that he won’t let the team’s record or his health struggles change who he is or how he approaches the game.

Looking ahead, the Bengals face a pivotal offseason. They hold the 10th overall pick in the upcoming draft and need to make major improvements, particularly on defense and the offensive line. While Joe Burrow is signed through 2029, his recent comments about the team needing ‘something to change’ have fueled rumors about his long-term happiness in Cincinnati.

For now, Burrow remains the face of the franchise, but the pressure is on the front office to build a winner around him.

Zac Taylor to remain the head coach of the Bengals

There has been a lot of talk about whether Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor would keep his job after a very difficult season. With the Bengals having one of the worst seasons, the pressure on Taylor increased this past weekend as four other NFL coaches from different teams were fired, leaving several openings across the league. Many Bengals fans were waiting to see if their team would also make a change.

However, team president Mike Brown cleared up the uncertainty by releasing an official statement. He expressed his full support for both Zac Taylor and the director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, stating that he believes they are still the right leaders to help the team win championships.

In a post shared by Tom Pellissero, he shares what Mike Brown said about the coach’s future.

“Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships,” Brown said in the statement. “After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success.”

Brown acknowledged that while this season was disappointing, the team is committed to getting back to the highest level of competition. He pointed out that Taylor and Tobin have already proven they can build winning teams, referencing their Super Bowl appearance in 2021 and their trip to the AFC Championship in 2022.

Despite missing the playoffs for three straight years now, the Bengals’ leadership is choosing to stick with their current plan. Both Taylor and Tobin are now officially set to return for the 2026 season.