Joe Burrow’s Bengals Issue Statement Amid Major NFL Rule Violation Just Before Ravens Game

A controversy surfaced just before the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Baltimore Ravens for their NFL Week 15 matchup at Paycor Stadium. Pro Football Talk (PFT) published a story accusing the Bengals organization of failing to clear snow from the stadium seats.

“The Bengals didn’t remove snow from the seats today, in apparent violation of league policy,” they posted on X.

When PFT reached out to Joe Burrow’s Bengals for comment on the matter, the team offered a brief defense of their snow-removal efforts. The organization stated that their crew prioritized and is in good shape for the seat aisles, implying that safety was secured. Regarding the accumulation on the individual seats, the Bengals suggested the issue was minor, as they said.

“Seats are easily wiped off, and ushers are equipped to help there,” said the Bengals.

Despite the Bengals’ response, PFT emphasized that the NFL’s official snow-removal rule is clear and mandatory.