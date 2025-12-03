Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Makes Emotional Personal Announcement on Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals QB, Joe Burrow‘s girlfriend, model Olivia Ponton, used her social media platform on Giving Tuesday to advocate for non-profits, citing concerns that the U.S. government is actively targeting the sector. She expressed that the threat to these organizations hits very close to home, as her mother co-founded Grace Place for Children and Families in her hometown of Naples, Florida, 20 years ago.

Grace Place itself has just celebrated 20 years in Naples. Founded in 2004, the family literacy center has grown from a single program serving around 60 students to a 4.5-acre campus reaching more than 1,200 students a year with five core programs and an annual operating budget of roughly $6.1 million.

“The U.S. government is actively targeting non-profits, and for me, this hits very close to home. 20 years ago, my mother helped start our non-profit, so hearing that organizations like this are under attack honestly scares me. Today is Giving Tuesday, and that’s why I want to use my platform to talk about non-profits and why they are so important.” She said.

She highlighted the direct impact of recent government actions, specifically the NSPM-7, which is seen as a policy that is being used to intimidate non-profits. Non-profit organizations form a crucial pillar of American democracy. Operating independently of the government, they serve as community-driven entities where citizens unite to address pressing social problems, effect tangible change, and hold elected officials accountable. She added,

“Recently, Grace Place’s after-school program was cut by $150,000. That is directly impacting 220 after-school program students. With these organizations being targeted, the entire community is now impacted.”

For Grace Place, that mission is summed up in its motto: ‘Education changes everything.’ The organization describes its work as ‘putting faith into action’ by providing pathways out of poverty for families in the Golden Gate neighborhood through education.

The Trump administration’s withholding of $1.3 billion in 21st Century Community Learning Centers funding impacts over 1.4 million children nationwide. Grace Place, which has received this grant since 2014, recently had its after-school program cut by $150,000, directly affecting 220 students it had been supporting.

Ponton has urged her followers to support organizations like Grace Place, which provides vital after-school programs, meals, tutoring, and transportation to families in need.

Joe Burrow supports non-profit organisations through The Joe Burrow Foundation

The Joe Burrow Foundation, started by the Bengals quarterback and his parents, Robin and Jimmy, is an active nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families who struggle with hunger and childhood mental health issues. The foundation has been providing vital support and resources to underprivileged communities in both Ohio and Louisiana since its launch in 2022.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back.”

He said the reason for establishing his non-profit organisation.

A key focus of the foundation’s work right now is boosting healthcare access for students in Southern Ohio. Earlier this year, they launched “The Burrow Blueprint” in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital

This program is currently working with 20 school districts, especially in Appalachian Ohio, where mental health support is often hard to find, to help students with common issues like anxiety and ADHD. It provides peer support and consultations with mental health experts.

In 2023, Coach Brian Kelly publicly supported Burrow’s charity work for children in both Athens, Ohio, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The foundation continues to expand its reach and programs.