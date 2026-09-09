Joe Burrow’s Rumored GF Joins LeBron James Just Days Before New NFL Season

While Joe Burrow is certainly expected to lead the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, the quarterback has also been dominating headlines for his rumored relationship with influencer and model Olivia Ponton. Now that the 2026 regular season is almost here, Ponton is once again grabbing the spotlight. Only this time, it’s not about her public appearances with Burrow. This time, Ponton has partnered with Polymarket for their latest campaign.

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This week, Ponton joined Polymarket’s new football-season campaign, “Polymarket HQ,” a large celebrity-heavy advertising campaign launched alongside the prediction-market company’s new Squads feature. Polymarket officially announced the campaign on September 8 as its inaugural football-season campaign, directed by Peter Berg.

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“Had to drop into Polymarket HQ this football season 🏈,” Ponton captioned her Instagram post while sharing the campaign.

The campaign features a roster of sports legends and cultural figures, including LeBron James, Eli Manning, Derek Jeter, Spike Lee, Sue Bird, Richard Sherman, and Rajon Rondo, among others. For a broader context, Polymarket created fictional company headquarters, with different floors representing different categories of markets.

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It coincides with the launch of Squads, which is a new social feature in the U.S. Polymarket app. Polymarket describes Squads as essentially bringing the group-chat experience into its prediction market. Users can create private groups, chat about markets, share predictions, share positions and combos, see what friends are trading, and trade alongside their friends.

“People are constantly debating what’s going to happen next with their friends and sharing predictions in group chats,” said Travis VanderZanden, Chief Growth Officer at Polymarket. “With Squads, we’re bringing the conversation and trading together so friends can follow the events they care about and make their predictions in one place. No better time to start than right before football season kicks off.”

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The latest commercial gained traction when Olivia Ponton had already been in the spotlight with her rumored relationship with the Bengals’ quarterback. Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton have been romantically linked since late 2024, when reports emerged that they had been seeing each other since the fall.

Neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, but they have repeatedly been spotted together at major events over the past two years, including the Miami Grand Prix and Met Gala in 2025. Their most recent notable appearance came in August 2026, when Ponton attended a Bengals training camp practice and was seen sitting and talking with Burrow afterward.

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Now, with Burrow all set to start the 2026 season, Ponton has entered the Polymarket campaign with her latest partnership.

LeBron James, meanwhile, has explicitly announced a partnership with Polymarket. The Philadelphia 76ers star arrives at the fictional headquarters and enters the sports floor, where the office becomes increasingly chaotic. One of the big comedic moments involves Eli Manning tackling Richard Sherman through a wall.

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He first teased it on September 5 with a 14-second video showing him entering the fictional Polymarket headquarters. Subsequently, his representatives told The Block that the teaser was the beginning of a larger campaign and that James’ work with Polymarket would focus on football. At the same time, his previous DraftKings endorsement had also expired.