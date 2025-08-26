Bengals Defense’s Clears Message for Trey Hendrickson After Edge Rusher Signed $30M Contract

The Bengals‘ failures in 2024 were laid at the feet of their defense. A group that surrendered big plays—even with Trey Hendrickson producing a league-best 17.5 sacks. His output was the only steady hand in an otherwise wobbly unit, and it became obvious Cincinnati could not start 2025 without him leading the pass rush. For supporters, his return brings relief, but also a trace of uncertainty. While Bengals fans can breathe easier knowing their quarterback-hunting machine is back, the question lingers: could this season be the final chapter of their partnership?

That sentiment is echoed inside the locker room, where teammates have made it clear what Hendrickson means to the defense. Fellow pass rusher Joseph Ossai put it in words that sound more like a battle hymn than a scouting report: “The defense needs him—you feel his presence when he’s out there for sure. You can ask any O-lineman in the league: when Trey lines up in front of you with his slightly dented facemask, no gloves, long sleeves tight, and black shoes strapped up all the way—you know you’ve got war the whole game. There is no play off.” That kind of imagery goes beyond football. It is the description of a warrior who sets the tone every time he steps onto the field.

Ossai’s words underline Hendrickson’s identity as more than just a stat-sheet stuffer. He’s the tone-setter, the physical embodiment of effort that the Bengals have so often lacked on defense. In a league where sack totals can inflate reputations, Hendrickson’s value lies in the fear he instills. For the Bengals defense that has had trouble establishing an identity, he is that identity. That’s why his return in 2025 is a big victory.

Last season, his impact wasn’t limited to bringing down quarterbacks. Indeed, he forced two fumbles and consistently commanded extra attention from opposing linemen, even if the turnover numbers didn’t pile up. Cincinnati has spent the off-season attempting to rebuild its defense with new coordinator Al Golden at the helm, seeking ways to repair a group that cost them in 2024. Offseason optimism was present at training camp. But preseason play reflected a defense that still had not found its stride.

Having Hendrickson back, the Bengals at least can know they have a seasoned component to build around. And when he faces rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart, the upside is self-evident. A pair that might finally provide Cincinnati with the disruptive presence of the edge it has missed for years. However, his return to Cincy was full of drama.

A $30 million risk with high rewards

A contentious dispute with the front office overshadowed Hendrickson’s offseason. One that consisted of a holdout, a hold-in, and even trade talk that shook the fan base. On Monday, both sides finally reached an agreement. As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Hendrickson and the Bengals reached a renegotiated contract that provides him with an enormous $14 million raise, increasing his 2025 salary to $30 million. The Bengals subsequently broke out the modified deal themselves.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals Nov 12, 2023 Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson 91 runs onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Paycor Stadium.

However, the contract runs out after this season, which means Hendrickson could hit free agency in 2026 if the Bengals don’t place the franchise tag on him. On the open market, he would have the chance to cash in big. With 35 sacks over the past two seasons alone, his value could skyrocket if he delivers another double-digit sack campaign. For now, Cincinnati supporters can breathe easy—but the future is far from settled.

For Hendrickson, the new deal is both relief and opportunity. He fought hard to secure compensation that reflects his production, and now he has the chance to prove he’s worth every cent of the raise. But the pressure is enormous. At $30 million a year, he’s being paid like one of the NFL’s elite defenders—leaving no room for excuses if his numbers slip or if the Bengals’ defense continues to stumble. His play in 2025 won’t just dictate his next contract—it could define the trajectory of his career.

From the Bengals’ front office perspective, the gamble is clear. They’ve staked their defense on Hendrickson, banking on his presence to not only stabilize the pass rush but elevate the entire unit. With Joe Burrow and the offense built to win now, the defense doesn’t have to be flawless—it just has to be disruptive enough to tilt games. Trey Hendrickson is the player capable of delivering that disruption week after week. Without him, Cincinnati’s flaws would be too glaring to hide.

The word from his teammates and from the team is clear: Hendrickson is the pulse of this defense, the enforcer they can’t do without. He’s signed, sealed, and destined to produce even if this year is his final one in Cincinnati. Whether the $30 million is a genius expenditure or a temporary Band-Aid, one thing is certain: the Bengals’ 2025 defensive identity starts with Trey Hendrickson.