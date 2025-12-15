NFL Makes Statement on Bengals’ Stadium Violation After County Official Called Out Snow on Seat

The Cincinnati Bengals endured a disappointing 24–0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But for many fans at Paycor Stadium, the disappointment began before kickoff. Bengals fans, who arrived at the stadium to witness the Week 15 clash, found their seats covered in snow, despite league rules requiring home teams to clear all snow from seating areas. However, the Bengals later acknowledged that the seats had not been fully cleared.

In response to an inquiry from Pro Football Talk, the NFL issued a statement explaining the situation. A league spokesperson opened up on this matter via email.

“The league’s football operations and security departments were in contact with the club and stadium personnel over the previous 48 hours regarding snow removal. The field, sidelines, aisles, and walkways were prioritized and appropriately cleared throughout the weekend,” he wrote.

However, Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas publicly criticized the Bengals after the game.

“I want to apologize to the Bengals fans that had to clean snow, out of their own seats. The Bengals have to do better !! I demand it and so does the NFL,” Dumas wrote on Facebook.